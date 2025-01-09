ADGP Vijay Kumar Transferred To Delhi AGMUT Cadre
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday transferred Additional Director General of Police Vijay Kumar to Delhi AGMUT.
As per an order issued by Ministry of Home Affairs, With approval of Competent Authority, Sh. Vijay Kumar, IPS 1997 is hereby transfered from Jammu and Kashmir to Delhi segment of AGMUT cadre with immediate effect and until further orders.
During Kumar's tenure as IGP and ADGP Kashmir, the fight against terrorism remained one of the main focuses.
Hailing from Saharsa district of Bihar, Kumar has done an MA from JNU, New Delhi.
He has mostly served in the most troubled areas of the Kashmir region which include Pulwama, Awantipora, Kulgam, and Anantnag.
Besides, he is the only IPS officer of the erstwhile J&K cadre who has experience in both handling anti-terrorist and anti-Maoist operations and law and order problems inside and outside J&K.
Kumar has maximum field experience in the Kashmir region amongst all serving IPS officers of the erstwhile J&K cadre and also served in SOG, an anti-terrorist wing of J&K Police, in south Kashmir. (GNS)
