J & K Occupies Important Place On National Cultural Map: LG

Terming J&K an important place on the national cultural map, the LG highlighted that the youth festival provides a unique to showcase the region's rich cultural legacy and enrich society's cultural consciousness.

“Youth are responsible for writing their destiny and shaping the future of Jammu and Kashmir. Never feel satisfied.

“Remove the word 'impossible' from your dictionary and move forward with determination and confidence,” Sinha said while interacting with the participants and officials.

He urged the youth to seize this special opportunity to showcase their leadership talent and display the diversity of J&K in fields like folk dance, poetry, writing, painting and music.

The Lieutenant Governor called upon the participants to aim for excellence in their respective competitions while also exploring ways to contribute to nation-building.

Speaking on the vision and objectives of the National Youth Festival, the LG said,“This glorious event prepares our youth to tackle future challenges and responsibilities with a patriotic spirit and a sense of duty toward the nation.”

He reiterated that J&K holds a significant position on India's cultural map.

“The youth festival offers an excellent opportunity to promote our cultural heritage and enhance the cultural awareness of the society,” the LG added.

At the UT level, the event serves as a platform for youth from different districts and diverse backgrounds to interact, learn and develop mutual understanding and appreciation of various cultures and talents, he said.

During an interactive session, the youth shared their thoughts on the themes they represent and discussed the role of JK's younger generation in realising the vision of Viksit Bharat.

“I have full faith in your skills, hard work, and dedication, and I hope that your creative power will help in expediting the process of Vikshit Bharat and building a prosperous Jammu and Kashmir,” he said, expressing his confidence in the potential of the region's youth to drive significant change.

ouching upon the larger picture of India's economic growth, LG Sinha drew attention to the remarkable progress made over the years.“In 1950, our GDP contribution to the global economy was just 4%. Today, it has risen to 15%, and by 2047, we must ensure that our contribution reaches 35%,” he said, envisioning a dynamic and globally competitive India by the centenary of its independence.

Sarmad Hafeez, Secretary, Youth Services and Sports Department; Rajinder Singh Tara, Director General, Youth Services and Sports; Jitendra Mishra, Nodal Officer, participating youth and officials accompanying the contingent for National Youth Festival were present on the occasion

