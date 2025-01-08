Austrian FM Schallenberg Allegedly Becomes Interim Chancellor
Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg will become the
country's new interim chancellor after the outgoing Austrian
Chancellor Karl Nehammer announced his resignation on Saturday, the
Austrian Press Agency reported on Wednesday, citing the country's
Presidential Chancellery, Azernews reports.
According to the report, Schallenberg will take office next
Friday, when Austria's President Alexander Van der Bellen will
"entrust him with the continuation of the administration of the
Federal Chancellery and with the chairmanship of the provisional
federal government." He will also reportedly retain his role as
Austria's foreign minister, with the report noting that he is
"unlikely to be a part of the next government."
This is the second time Schallenberg will have this role after
he served as a chancellor for a couple of months in 2021 when
former Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz resigned. The foreign
minister will lead the government until a new coalition is
formed.
