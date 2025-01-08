Austrian FM Schallenberg Allegedly Becomes Interim Chancellor

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Austrian Foreign Alexander Schallenberg will become the country's new interim chancellor after the outgoing Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer announced his resignation on Saturday, the Austrian Press Agency reported on Wednesday, citing the country's Presidential Chancellery, Azernews reports.

According to the report, Schallenberg will take office next Friday, when Austria's President Alexander Van der Bellen will "entrust him with the continuation of the administration of the Federal Chancellery and with the chairmanship of the provisional federal government." He will also reportedly retain his role as Austria's foreign minister, with the report noting that he is "unlikely to be a part of the next government."

This is the second time Schallenberg will have this role after he served as a chancellor for a couple of months in 2021 when former Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz resigned. The foreign minister will lead the government until a new coalition is formed.