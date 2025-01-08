Ukraine's High-Precision Strike Destroys Russian Command Post In Donetsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On January 8, Ukraine's hit a command post of Russia's 8th Guards Combined Arms Army, located in the town of Khartsyzk, occupied part of Donetsk region.

That's according to the General Staff , Ukrinform reports.

“Today, the of Ukraine delivered a precision strike on the command post of Russia's 8th Guards Combined Arms Army, which was located in the town of Khartsyzk, Donetsk region,” the report says.

It is noted that the Russian forces used the targeted building to coordinate against the Ukrainian forces and civilians, including Kurakhove residents, therefore“all necessary measures” were taken to minimize the risks to civilians, the General Staff noted.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russia's war casualty toll since the large-scale invasion has been estimated at 801,670, including 1,660 killed or wounded in the past day alone.

Also, as of January 8, Ukrainian defenders have destroyed 9,714 Russian tanks, (+4 in the past 24 hours), 20,205 (+16) armored fighting vehicles, 21,729 (+19) artillery systems, 1,260 MLR systems, 1,038 air defense systems, 369 warplanes, 331 helicopters, 21,727 (+19) operational and tactical-level UAVs, 3,014 cruise missiles, 28 warships, a submarine, 33,307 (+81) vehicles and fuel tankers, and 3,681 units of specialized equipment.