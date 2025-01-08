France's FM: Ukraine Needs Just Peace, We Must Rid Ourselves Of Any Form Of 'Blindness'

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) France's Foreign Minister, Jean-Noël Barrot, emphasized that prioritizing support for Ukraine and ensuring its ability to enter peace negotiations from a position of strength is crucial for guaranteeing peace on the European continent and preventing further Russian aggression.

Barrot stated this during a joint press with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Paris.

"We share [with the U.S.] several simple beliefs. It is impossible to find a solution to this conflict, which primarily concerns Ukraine, without the Ukrainians. There cannot be a discussion about European security without Europeans. And there cannot be a resolution to this crisis that is unfavorable to the Ukrainians while being favorable to Europeans and Americans," the French Foreign Minister stressed.

According to Barrot, any unjust peace would undermine the security of Europe and the world.

"We must rid ourselves of any form of complacency or any form of blindness regarding Putin's imperialistic intentions. Since February 2022, we have seen that the Russian threat has mutated. It has internationalized, exporting the conflict to Asia and involving North Korea, and it has hybridized, taking on various forms in all spheres and attacking a number of countries, including EU member states."

Barrot further explained that prioritizing support for Ukraine and allowing it to enter peace talks from a strong position is essential to ensuring that war does not return to the European continent. He emphasized that this requires heightened efforts from the entire European Union to strengthen its defense and prevent any further westward expansion of the threat posed by Vladimir Putin.

"And this will require our efforts, from the entire European Union, to enhance our defense and prevent the threat from Putin advancing westward," Barrot concluded.

Earlier, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken reiterated that Biden administration is working to ensure that their successors led by Donald Trump could achieve the best possible deal to end the war in Ukraine and deter further Russian aggression, including the potential involvement of foreign contingents.