President Zelensky, Emir Of Qatar Discuss Return Of Ukrainian Children, Support For Syria

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani discussed the return of Ukrainian children deported to Russia and cooperation in supporting Syria.

As reported by Ukrinform, Zelensky shared this information on Telegra .

The President thanked Qatar for its participation in the Peace Summit and highly appreciated its role in the return of 53 Ukrainian children forcibly taken by Russia, as well as in providing them with necessary medical and psychological support.

The parties agreed to continue working on the return of other Ukrainian children forcibly displaced by Russia.

“We also discussed cooperation regarding support for Syria. Ukraine remains a guarantor of global food security and has already sent 500 tons of wheat flour to Syria. I invited Qatar to support the humanitarian initiative 'Food from Ukraine' to provide further assistance to Syria,” the President stated.

As reported by Ukrinform, Zelensky also had a conversation with the President of Switzerland, Karin Keller-Sutter, during which he proposed joining efforts to supply food to Syria.