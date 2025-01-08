CES 2025: Proto Debuts Most Advanced Desktop Hologram Device Ever

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The original creator of hologram and spatial compute devices is launching the M2, the powerful new generation of its desktop model

Las Vegas, NV, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proto Inc. announced today at CES, the launch of the Proto M2 Foundation Series , the newest desktop hologram and spatial compute device. Proto is the original inventor of hologram machines and the that makes holoportation and AI-powered spatial compute possible. The patented, 4x CES Innovation Award-winning is already in use around the world at Fortune 500 levels in enterprise, finance, education, healthcare, retail, hospitality, sports and entertainment and is the only hologram device with SOC2 certification.

The evolved M2 adds greater processing power, enhanced audio, increased durability and new connectivity via USB, TThunderbolt 4 and 2.5Gbe ports and an Industry-leading Bluetooth and WiFi 6e with bespoke omnidirectional mimo antennas. The newly redesigned exterior is beautifully crafted from premium materials, with a touch surface custom engineered with a single seamless piece of tempered glass optically bonded to the display.

“Proto has experience working with the greatest minds at the top companies across so many industries,” said David Nussbaum, Founder of Proto Inc. “We've beamed CEOs to major meetings across the country, and the biggest influencer MrBeast from the bottom of a cave in New Zealand to the top of a bridge in North Carolina. We made the world's first real hologram doctor-patient appointments happen and the first hologram banking avatars too. Our spatial compute platform is now making new kinds of connections happen utilizing such as the recent debut of the world's first autonomous AI Hologram agents. We've put everything we've learned in all these different settings and use cases into making the M2 the best desktop spatial compute device ever made.”

At CES, be among the first to see the Proto M2 at iconic entrepreneur Ernie Moody's amazing jet and supercar-filled hangar. The M2 Foundation Series represents everything we've learned about building exceptional spatial compute devices: adding next level connectivity, enhanced audio, premium materials and greater processing power. And get access to the first run of the M2. RSVP for invitation and directions to this Wednesday, January 8th only event.

Proto is also at CES with partners AARP, PwC, Schaeffler and Canonical. More info and locations here.

Proto has been recognized as the leader of the hologram communications and spatial computing space by The New York Times, Wall Street Journal, CNBC, BBC and many more. Organizations already implementing the Proto M include Amazon AWS, British Telecom, CBS, Christie's, Deloitte, Four Seasons Hotels, HPE, MIT, PwC, Siemens, USC, Verizon, VirginMedia 02 and Wachter.

