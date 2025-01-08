Sneha Shares Lead With Rhea And Durga In Leg 1 Of WPGT

(MENAFN- IANS) Jamshedpur, Jan 8 (IANS) Sneha Singh was in shared lead with Rhea Purvi Saravanan and Durga Nittur at the end of the opening round of the first leg of the 2025 season on the Women's Pro Tour (WPGT). The three shot even-par 72 each at the Golmuri Golf Club here on Wednesday.

Amandeep Drall and Jasmine Shekar were one shot behind in Tied-fourth place at 73 while four players, including Lavanya Jadon who is making her pro debut, Neha Tripathi, Ananya Garg, and amateur Saanvi Somu carded 3-over 75 each to be Tied-sixth. Rhea, who was in the third group going out in the morning was 3-over through 14 holes before she hit a fine patch with three birdies in the last four holes. She birdied the 15th, 17th, and 18th to be the clubhouse leader at 72.

Later Sneha Singh, the 2023 Hero Order of Merit winner, and Durga Nittur joined her in shared lead at 72. Sneha had an eventful day with four birdies and four bogeys, while Durga had three birdies and three bogeys.

Amandeep Drall opened with a birdie and then had two bogeys on the back nine on the 10th and 18th to total 73. Jasmine, who won twice in the last three events in the 2024 season, had four birdies and five bogeys in her round of 73.

Ananya Garg did not have a single par in her first seven holes as she had three birdies and four bogeys in the seven holes. She then had a double bogey on the 11th and a bogey on the 15th but closed with a birdie. Lavanya, playing her first pro event had three bogeys and no birdies on a challenging day.

Neha Tripathi, one of the most experienced in the field, had just one birdie against four bogeys, while amateur Saanvi Somu went to 5-over before closing with a pair of birdies on the last two holes for her 75. Anvitha Narender (76) rounded off the top 10.