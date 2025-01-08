Gluware Receives Growth Investment From Cuadrilla Capital To Accelerate Network Transformation, Expand Global Reach

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Gluware and Cuadrilla partner to elevate networks as the centerpiece for modern business success

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. and SACRAMENTO, Calif., Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gluware, the leader in intelligent automation, today announced its by Cuadrilla Capital, a leading enterprise software private equity firm. The from Cuadrilla will enable Gluware to further penetrate the Global 2000 market, addressing the most complex enterprise network challenges faced by these worldwide leaders.

The strategic growth investment also marks a key inflection point in the network automation industry, highlighting the essential role of intelligent, self-operating networks in mission-critical operations. In particular, the surge in IT, OT, and IoT devices are placing unprecedented demands on network infrastructure, requiring companies to fast-track the transition from manual network operations.

"The Cuadrilla team has been a dream to work with, and we could not ask for a better business partner," said Jeff Gray, CEO and Co-Founder at Gluware. "They have a clear vision on where the market is headed and have determined that Gluware's technology is vital in getting there. From the day we founded Gluware, we have been consistently building towards this moment, and we are ready to power every enterprise network with our intelligent network automation."

"Gluware has groundbreaking technology and a world-class team addressing the compelling network automation market," said Jonah Sulak and Vikram Abraham, Co-Founders and Managing Partners at Cuadrilla. "We are excited to support Gluware with a growth investment to accelerate network transformation, expand its global reach, and invest in customer success initiatives."

"IT and OT networks need network automation to meet current and future business demands," said Nicole Banks, Principal at Cuadrilla. "Network automation has evolved to become the standard for best-in-class network management. Gluware's technology is unparalleled, and we see it as the cornerstone for solving the greatest pain points in IT across industries, as well as a foundational platform for acquisition-led growth. We are beyond thrilled to be working with Jeff, Olivier and the Gluware team to drive this transformation."

Customers can expect continued excellence in product quality and reliability, along with new features and capabilities that address evolving network automation challenges. The company offers a comprehensive prebuilt platform with multi-vendor support and auto-remediation capabilities, as well as a unifying developer platform for those seeking more customization and extensibility. At the core of both options is Gluware DIAL (Device Interaction and Automation Layer), a groundbreaking technology that enables hands-off management, full remediation, and near real-time compliance auditing for configuration and security policies. Focusing on intent-based automation, Gluware also provides automation scripting acceleration, orchestration tools, and transformational platforms for developers.

"With Cuadrilla's investment and strategic support, we can further accelerate our ambitious vision for intelligent network automation," said Ernest Lefner, Chief Product Officer and Olivier Huynh Van, Chief Science Officer and Co-Founder at Gluware. "Our roadmap includes regular enhancements to the Gluware platform, catering to both professionals seeking prebuilt solutions and those requiring a unifying developer platform. We're also expanding our offerings with the public releases of our GenAI-powered Co-Pilots for Network Operators and NetDevOps, as well as cutting-edge advancements in self-operating and self-healing network capabilities. Whether someone is looking for turnkey automation or a flexible development environment, Gluware is committed to staying ahead of the curve and delivering solutions that not only meet but anticipate the evolving needs of our customers and their enterprise networks."

By 2026, Gartner predicts that 30% of enterprises will automate more than half of their network activities, up from less than 10% in mid-2023. This shift is fueled by the need for improved network security, enhanced service quality, and the ability to manage increasingly complex digital infrastructure.

As organizations grapple with these challenges, Gluware's intent-based intelligent network automation platform is revolutionizing network operations, delivering impressive results for organizations worldwide, including:



95% reduction in network outages

100% network security policy compliance

Patching at scale with 0% defects

300x speed increase for OS upgrades compared to manual methods The ability to implement self-operating network capabilities in just three months-and see ROI within a year

About Gluware

Gluware powers the world's most complex enterprise networks with enterprise-grade, intent-based, multi-vendor, intelligent network automation – ready out-of-the-box or as a unifying developer platform. The leading choice of the Global 2000, Gluware's self-operating and auto-remediating platform handles millions of network changes simultaneously, flawlessly, and in minutes, saving businesses significant time and resources. Gluware is the only turnkey, intelligent network automation software platform for NetOps and NetDevOps that automates enterprise networks in as little as 30 days. For more information, please visit

About Cuadrilla Capital

Cuadrilla is a leading enterprise software investment firm founded in 2021 with over $500 million in assets under management. Cuadrilla partners with exceptional SaaS companies with strong product-market fit and significant strategic value to drive accelerated growth and long-term success. The firm is headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA. More information is available at .

Gluware Media Contact

ICR for Gluware

[email protected]

SOURCE Gluware

