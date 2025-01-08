Family Care Center Earns Three-Year CARF Accreditation For Texas IOP

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) A three-year accreditation reflects the highest standard of quality care, awarded only to organizations that meet CARF's rigorous standards. Through an in-depth peer review and on-site evaluation, Family Care Center demonstrated its dedication to providing programs that are measurable, accountable and focused on delivering exceptional care.

Family Care Center's newest service line builds on its integrated care model, combining therapy, psychiatry, management and transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS)

to provide comprehensive mental care. This approach ensures that each patient receives personalized, holistic support tailored to their unique needs, fostering better outcomes and a smoother path to recovery.

"This IOP accreditation underscores the strength of our team and the value we bring to the mental health community," said Wes Stobaugh, Family Care Center's Regional Director of Austin. "It reaffirms our commitment to providing compassionate, outcome-driven care that empowers individuals on their path to recovery."

The adult mental health IOP serves as a critical resource for those managing depression, anxiety, trauma, or major life transitions. It also offers a bridge for individuals moving from acute inpatient care to outpatient support.

During a six-month pilot program, 94% of participants reported significant improvement in depression symptoms.

All referring providers shared positive feedback, affirming the program's benefits and their confidence in recommending Family Care Center's IOP.

For more details about Family Care Center's IOP, visit fccwellbeing .

About Family Care Center

Family Care Center is a national leader in mental health services, dedicated to positively impacting the well-being of local communities.

Their top-rated, multi-specialty clinicians deliver comprehensive, evidence-based care, providing positive outcomes for patients of all ages. In addition to therapy and psychiatric services, they are at the forefront of transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS), an innovative treatment for depression and more. Family Care Center is one of the fastest-growing mental health care providers in the U.S., providing patient care, conducting research and offering continuing medical education in their field. With over 35 locations across Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Tennessee and Texas, they continue to expand nationally in collaboration with Revelstoke Capital Partners.



About CARF

Founded in 1966, CARF is an independent, nonprofit accrediting body whose mission is to promote the quality, value, and optimal outcomes of services through a consultative accreditation process that centers on enhancing the lives of the persons served. One of the top accrediting bodies for behavioral health, CARF establishes consumer-focused standards to help organizations measure and improve the quality of their programs and services.

