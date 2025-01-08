Telegrapher Partners With Deadmau5 To Launch Limited-Edition Speakers Available Now Exclusively At Mau5hop

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Telegrapher, a company renowned for its beautifully designed analog solutions, is proud to announce an exclusive partnership with iconic artist deadmau5.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Telegrapher , a company renowned for its beautifully designed analog audio solutions, is proud to announce an exclusive partnership with iconic artist deadmau5 – one of the most celebrated electronic producers and performers in the world. This collaboration has resulted in a limited-edition line of deadmau5-branded speakers, available now exclusively on deadmau5's official online store, mau5hop .The deadmau5 Edition speakers reflect the innovative spirit of both deadmau5 and Telegrapher, blending cutting-edge analog sound technology with striking visual design. The collection includes limited-edition models of Telegrapher's GORILLA, FOX, and ELEPHANT analog speakers. Each speaker is accompanied by a certificate of authenticity signed by deadmau5 (Joel Zimmerman).Telegrapher's CEO, Erce Kaslioglu, shared his enthusiasm about the partnership:“Collaborating with deadmau5 has been an incredible journey. Joel's relentless pursuit of perfection mirrors our commitment to crafting audio products that deliver precise and emotionally immersive sound. This speaker line is a testament to what's possible when innovation and passion come together.”The partnership underscores Telegrapher's dedication to elevating the listening experience with products that seamlessly blend form and function. Designed for audio purists, sound enthusiasts, and fans of deadmau5, the deadmau5 Edition speakers deliver the clarity, depth, and emotional resonance that have become the hallmark of Telegrapher's offerings.For fans attending The NAMM Show in Anaheim, California, from January 23-25, 2025, Telegrapher will be showcasing these and other speakers in Booth #16119 at the Anaheim Convention Center. Visitors will have the opportunity to experience the innovation behind this unique collaboration and immerse themselves in sound like never before.For more information about the deadmau5 Edition speakers, watch this YouTube video and visit mau5hop. High-res images are available here: .About deadmau5Joel Zimmerman, more commonly known as deadmau5 (pronounced 'deadmouse'), is one of the world's most respected electronic music producers of modern times. Enjoying international chart success with his 2x platinum-certified single "Ghosts 'n' Stuff," as well as "Professional Griefers," "Sofi Needs A Ladder" and "I Remember," he has also released seven critically acclaimed albums. The multiple JUNO Award-winning and GRAMMY®-nominated artist's ability to push the boundaries of his talent grows at an equal rate to his fan base, which counts 15 million and more over his combined social media channels. His latest music offerings include“Pomegranate” with The Neptunes,“Bridged By A Lightwave” with Kiesza,“Channel 43” with Wolfgang Gartner, with REZZ“Hypnocurrency” and“Infraliminal” (as REZZMAU5),“When The Summer Dies” with Lights,“Hyperlandia” featuring Foster The People,“this is fine.” with Portugal. The Man,“XYZ,”“My Heart Has Teeth” featuring Skylar Grey, and his latest EP, some ep.In 2022 deadmau5 teamed with longtime friend and collaborator Kaskade on a new music project Kx5 releasing Top 40 smash and #1 dance music radio single“Escape” featuring Hayla leading into the release of their 2023 GRAMMY-nominated debut self-titled album Kx5. In the live realm, his 2019/20 U.S. cubev3 tour featuring production of his own design and implementation ranked in the Top 10 of Pollstar's top tours globally. In 2022 he completed the 'We Are Friends' North American tour and as Kx5 headlined the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in December, breaking records as the largest single-day concert event headlined by an electronic music artist ever in North America with Billboard confirming Kx5 at the Coliseum as the biggest ticketed global headliner dance event of 2022. deadmau5's latest accomplishment in the live music space includes sold-out performances at legendary Los Angeles venue the Hollywood Bowl, New York City's Brooklyn Mirage, and Colorado's iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre for his career celebration 'retro5pective: 25 years of deadmau5.'deadmau5 PR Contact:Alexandra GreenbergFalcon Publicity...About TelegrapherTelegrapher crafts beautifully designed analog audio technology for those who demand excellence. With over 30 years of in-house expertise in design and manufacturing, Telegrapher creates premium speakers that elevate the listening experience by delivering precise and immersive sound. Whether in a professional studio, a home audio setup, or live venues, Telegrapher's products are trusted by audio purists and sound enthusiasts around the globe. Sound that moves you, design that inspires.###

