Net Health Acquires Alinea Engage To Further Optimize Patient Engagement And Outcomes In Rehab Therapy

Investment will advance Net Health's mission to provide patient-centric care by streamlining administrative processes for rehab therapy

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 8, 2025

Net , a trusted source for specialized software solutions that empower restorative care providers across the continuum of care, today announced that it has acquired Alinea Engage (Alinea). Alinea provides web-based, enterprise level and patient engagement software for private and senior rehabilitation therapy providers. As part of Net Health,

Alinea will help clients deliver exceptional care through patient engagement and increase revenue by improving reimbursement efficiency through revenue cycle automation and the reduction of claims denials.

"I'm excited to welcome the

Alinea team, and clients, to the Net Health family," said Ron Books, CEO of Net Health. "Over the years we have built lasting relationships with Alinea, and it became apparent that we share a common mission and a set of core values. Foremost among those values is a mandate to put clients at the heart of everything we do, by providing high-value technology that enables them to deliver better outcomes. By acquiring Alinea, we are reinforcing that commitment and strengthening our organizational portfolio to ultimately offer best-in-class, specialized solutions for all."

Net Health's clients will now have access to

Alinea's current features, including patient onboarding automation; patient and family engagement; and workflow automation for prior authorization and direct bill processes. Additionally, Net Health is committed to ensuring the Alinea team has the resources it needs to continue to help their clients grow. That includes investing in future generations of products, an aligned roadmap to help clients address market needs, and a robust client experience and support infrastructure.

Alinea clients will continue to benefit from the solutions they know and the expertise of the team they trust. Led by CEO and founder Carol Vance, the Alinea team will operate with the same independence that has contributed to their success. "We are thrilled to become part of the Net Health family, and excited about the opportunity to continue our work with greater investment, powerful product alignment with Net Health, and the infrastructure needed to strengthen our client partnerships."

About Net Health

Net Health is a trusted source for more than 25,000 healthcare organizations across the continuum of care. Our specialized software solutions enable restorative care providers and their organizations to improve both patient outcomes and financial performance. Over 30 years of expertise in wound care and rehab therapy inform our electronic health record (EHR) software, patient engagement tools, and predictive analytics. Our technology platforms help administrators manage workflow, specialists engage with patients, and executives drive business growth. Net Health is a portfolio company of The Carlyle Group, Level Equity, and Silversmith Capital Partners. Learn more at .

About Alinea Engage

Alinea is a web-based platform that streamlines and automates workflows to help rehabilitation providers drive productive, profitable, person-centric care. Alinea reduces the administrative burden on clinicians, increases the capacity of revenue cycle and compliance teams, and effectively engages patients, responsible parties, and families. Exclusively integrated with Net Health, Alinea is on a mission to optimize care and connection for

senior adults

in Senior Living Communities, Skilled Nursing Facilities, and Private Homes by giving the rehabilitation

providers that serve them the edge they need to deliver the best care possible.

