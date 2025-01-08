Alsies Welcomes First Franchisee In Harrisburg, PA - Scott Shapiro To Open Alsies Ice Cream Truck In March 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "We're thrilled to welcome Scott and his family to Alsies," said Travis Kososki, Founder of Alsies. "Their passion for bringing joy to their community aligns perfectly with our mission, and we can't wait for the residents of Harrisburg to experience the magic of Alsies."

Scott, a long-time Harrisburg resident, is eager to embark on this new venture with his family. "We're excited to introduce Alsies to the Harrisburg area," said Scott Shapiro. "This is a great opportunity for us to be involved in our community and create lasting memories for our neighbors through our love for ice cream."

Alsies has built a reputation for combining a fun, nostalgic experience with gourmet ice cream and excellent customer service. The Harrisburg location will follow suit, offering a curated menu of high quality ice cream, perfect for local events, parties, and neighborhood routes.

The Shapiro family is busy preparing for their grand opening in March 2025. As they finalize preparations, they look forward to engaging with the Harrisburg community and becoming a part of its vibrant culture.

For more information about Alsies and the upcoming Harrisburg location, visit .

About Alsies

Alsies is a technology-enabled ice cream truck franchise that brings gourmet ice cream to communities through neighborhood routes, event catering, and on-demand delivery via their mobile app. The Alsies mobile app includes real-time tracking and live route information, notifications when the Alsies truck is nearby, and the option for customers to call the truck directly to their location. Additionally, Alsies sends text alerts to notify communities when a route will be running in their neighborhood, ensuring customers never miss a chance to enjoy a sweet treat.

Contact: Walker Petersen

Alsies Franchising

Phone: 919-801-1925

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Alsies Franchising