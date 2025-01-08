Data Center Construction Market Growth Forecast (2024-2032) By Infrastructure, Tier Type, Size, End Use And Region

Dublin, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Construction Market Forecast 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The market is analyzed by infrastructure, tier type, size, end use, and region.

According to this report, the global data center construction market size reached a value of USD 66.23 billion in 2023. Aided by the accelerating digital transformation across industries and the growing demand for data storage and processing capabilities, the market is projected to further grow at a CAGR of 7.2% between 2024 and 2032 to reach a value of USD 123.82 billion by 2032.



The growing demand for digital services is fuelling the need for robust data infrastructure, thereby boosting the data center construction market expansion. With industries such as healthcare, finance, retail, and telecommunications increasingly relying on data-driven operations, there is a significant emphasis on the expansion of data center facilities. Cloud computing giants like Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure continue to invest heavily in data center construction to accommodate the soaring demand for cloud services and solutions.

One of the primary factors driving the global data center construction market growth is the surge in demand for cloud computing. As businesses worldwide move to adopt cloud technologies, the need for large-scale data centers to support these services has grown exponentially. Cloud service providers are expanding their global footprint by constructing data centers across various regions to ensure low-latency services and improve data redundancy and availability.

Additionally, the rise of big data analytics has created a need for high-performance computing environments. Data centers provide the necessary infrastructure to process vast amounts of data, facilitating the real-time analysis that businesses require to make informed decisions. As a result, sectors like finance, healthcare, and retail are driving increased investment in data center construction. This is fuelling the data center construction market demand.

Another critical driver of the market is the rapid expansion of the Internet of Things (IoT). With billions of connected devices generating unprecedented amounts of data, the demand for data storage and processing capabilities has risen significantly. This has led to the construction of edge data centers that are strategically located closer to the source of data generation, enabling faster processing and lower latency.

The growing focus on sustainability and energy efficiency is shaping the data center construction market dynamics. Data centers are known for their significant energy consumption, with cooling systems accounting for a substantial portion of this usage. As environmental concerns gain momentum, there is an increasing emphasis on building energy-efficient data centers that use renewable energy sources and advanced cooling technologies. This trend is expected to accelerate the adoption of green data centers, which minimize environmental impact while optimizing operational efficiency.

North America currently holds the largest portion of the data center construction market share, driven by the presence of major technology companies and cloud service providers in the region. The United States, in particular, is a hub for data center construction, with large investments in both hyperscale and colocation facilities. The rapid expansion of cloud services and the growing demand for digital infrastructure in sectors such as healthcare, finance, and retail are key contributors to the region's dominance.

As per the data center construction market analysis, the Asia Pacific region is poised for substantial growth during the forecast period, driven by the rapid digitalization of economies like China, India, and Japan. The growing adoption of cloud services, coupled with the increasing number of internet users, is expected to fuel demand for data center construction in this region. Additionally, government initiatives promoting digital transformation and smart city development are contributing to market expansion in Asia-Pacific.

The data center construction market value is increasing as a result of the increasing demand for cloud computing, big data analytics, and IoT applications. As organizations across various industries continue to invest in digital infrastructure, the need for data centers that can support these services will rise. Additionally, the growing focus on sustainability and energy efficiency will drive the adoption of green and modular data center construction practices, further shaping the market's trajectory favourably.

Market Segmentation

Market Breakup by Infrastructure



Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure General Infrastructure

Market Breakup by Tier Type



Tier I and II

Tier III Tier IV

Market Breakup by Size



Small and Medium Scale Data Center Large Scale Data Center

Market Breakup by End Use



Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

IT and Telecommunications

Government and Defence

Healthcare Others

Market Breakup by Region



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape

The report looks into the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other major developments, of the leading companies operating in the global data center construction market. Some of the major players explored in the report are as follows:



AECOM

HITT Contracting Inc.

Jacobs Solutions Inc.

Hensel Phelps

IBM Corp.

PCL Constructors Inc.

Skanska AB

Clune Construction Company

J.E. Dunn Construction Company

Turner Construction Company

Holder Construction Group, LLC DPR Construction

