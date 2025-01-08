Delhi Polls: Gehlot Rejects Kejriwal’S 'Congress-BJP Alliance' Claim, Says Cong Aiming To Win (IANS Interview)

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 8 (IANS) Former Rajasthan Chief and veteran Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday outrightly rejected AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal's allegation that there is "secret cooperation" between the Congress and the BJP for the Delhi polls. Talking to IANS, Gehlot called it totally untrue.

To a question, Gehlot said: "For us, the BJP in Delhi (central government) has created turmoil in the country, and the situation in the country is unstable. I have repeatedly said that after 2014, are being won through polarisation, but without love, unity, and brotherhood, the country, state, and society cannot be strong."

He stressed that winning elections is one thing, but the country needs a government that promotes harmony.

To another query, the Congress leader said that since the date for the Delhi polls has been declared, everyone is working hard.

"Delhi PCC President Devendra Yadav, along with all the workers, is fully engaged, and under his leadership, a statewide campaign is underway. I have felt a change in the mood of the public there," he said.

Gehlot added: "BJP leaders are speaking loudly, creating an atmosphere that their victory is certain. On one side is the Aam Aadmi Party and on the other side, the BJP. Congress is well-prepared, and we are entering the field with the intention of winning the elections."

Turning to Rajasthan, Gehlot discussed the recent water agreement, mentioning that the Rajasthan Chief Minister had repeatedly said that water from Haryana would be brought.

"There is nothing more joyful than this," he remarked.

He recalled that in 2002, when Om Prakash Chautala was the Chief Minister of Haryana, a meeting was held in Jaipur.

"Chautala ji said, 'Remember, your right to water comes first. Rajasthan should be given its share, and the remaining water can be ours.' We were happy as he acknowledged Rajasthan's right to water,” Gehlot said.

He continued: "Yesterday, Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini also mentioned that if there is surplus water, it will be provided. But only time will tell when and how the water will be delivered. We will be very happy if Jhunjhunu and Sikar get water. People in these areas are suffering, and this water will provide relief. We have tried to bring water to areas like Mahendragarh, Bhiwani, and Narnaul, and it is important for us to ensure that the surrounding regions also get water."

Gehlot further highlighted the efforts made during his tenure, including the construction of the Nonera and Isarda dams.

"The Nonera dam was built during our time, and the pipeline to send water to Dausa was also laid by our government. Rajasthan is aware of the work our government did," he said.

On the issue of water agreements, Gehlot stressed the need for transparency.

"Who can understand the value of water better than Rajasthan, with its remote, desert regions? That's why I believe the agreements -- whether the ERCP or the Yamuna water agreement -- should be made public," he added.

Gehlot pointed out that the language of the agreements and their implications should be shared with the public.

"Until these details are shared, people will remain confused. I believe the Chief Minister should present both agreements to the people," he concluded.