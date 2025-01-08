I Am 65 Now, Not 70, Clarifies Mamata Banerjee

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Jan 8 (IANS) Three days after Prime Narendra Modi greeted her on her 70th birthday on Sunday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that her current age is just 65 and that is not mentioned in the official records.

In her address at the function in a state-run auditorium on the last day of“Student's Week” organised by the state government, the Chief Minister also said that her year of birth was extended by five years by her father during her enrolment in a local school.

"I was not aware of that. During my graduation days, my elder brother Ajit Banerjee informed me about that. He also informed me that as per the certificate, the age difference between him and me is just six years,” Banerjee said even as Ajit Banerjee was present in the audience.

She said that often the real age of people remains hidden.

"Only the fake age as mentioned in the certificate is known by people. Such things were frequent during those days when child delivery at home was rampant. Today my elder brother is present here. So I disclosed this keeping him as a witness. I had earlier referred to this incident in a book penned by me during the early days of my political career,” the Chief Minister said.

Banerjee also said that she does not like her name“Mamata”.

"I do not like my name. But we all have to accept the name and title that we inherit,” the Chief Minister said.

According to official records, Banerjee was born on January 5, 1955, which, however, is not her“actual” birth date. Banerjee, in her 1995 memoir "Ekante", has written about her birth, which took place during Durga Puja. The puja is usually held at the end of September or the beginning of October as per the Hindu calendar.