Strong Cold Wind, Misty Fog, And High Seas For Weekend, Warns Qatar Meteorology

Doha: The Qatar Meteorology Department has issued a weekend forecast indicating unsettled weather conditions across Qatar from Thursday, January 9 to Saturday, January 11, 2025.

Through the three days period, temperatures will remain fairly low with strong gusts of winds and high seas.

Thursday, January 9, will see strong winds and thundery rain offshore, with temperatures ranging between 16 and 21 degrees Celsius. Northwesterly winds could gust up to 25 knots.

Conditions are expected to improve slightly on Friday, January 10, though strong winds and high waves offshore will persist early in the day.

Temperatures will rise slightly to between 14 and 23 degrees Celsius, with scattered clouds and hazy conditions initially.

The weekend concludes on Saturday, January 11, with poor horizontal visibility in the morning due to mist and fog.

Temperatures will remain steady between 14 and 23 degrees Celsius, with moderate conditions during the day and a scattered cloud cover.

Maritime conditions will be particularly challenging, with wave heights reaching up to 9 feet offshore on Thursday, gradually decreasing to 1-2 feet by Saturday.

Residents and seafarers are advised to exercise caution and protect themselves against the cold.