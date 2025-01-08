Emirati Billionaire Commits $20 Billion To U.S. Data Centers, Trump Announces

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Emirati billionaire Hussain Sajwani has pledged to invest $20 billion in the U.S. data center industry, a move announced alongside President-elect Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida.

Sajwani, chairman of Dubai-based DAMAC Properties, expressed his intention to potentially exceed the $20 billion investment, contingent upon favorable market conditions. This substantial commitment underscores the growing demand for data infrastructure to support advancements in artificial intelligence and cloud services.

DAMAC Properties, under Sajwani's leadership, has a history of collaboration with the Trump Organization, notably developing the Trump International Golf Club in Dubai, which opened in 2017. Sajwani's relationship with Trump has been well-documented, with the two families sharing both business and personal ties.

The announcement comes amid a surge in investments in AI technology and the necessary infrastructure to support it. Since the introduction of OpenAI's ChatGPT in late 2022, there has been a significant increase in funding directed toward generative AI technology and the infrastructure required to support it. For instance, Microsoft announced plans to invest approximately $80 billion this fiscal year to expand its AI capacity.

President-elect Trump has emphasized his commitment to bolstering domestic industries and attracting foreign investment. During his campaign, he proposed higher tariffs on Chinese goods to limit China's access to advanced data center technology. The announcement of Sajwani's investment aligns with Trump's economic agenda, aiming to stimulate job creation and technological advancement within the United States.

However, it's worth noting that not all previously announced investments have come to fruition. Early in his first term, Trump announced a $10 billion investment by Foxconn in a Wisconsin factory, which promised thousands of jobs but was largely abandoned. Despite such precedents, the current investment climate, particularly in AI and data infrastructure, appears more robust, with multiple tech giants committing substantial funds to expand their capabilities.

Sajwani's investment is expected to focus on the construction of data centers across various U.S. states, including Texas, Arizona, Oklahoma, Ohio, Illinois, Louisiana, Michigan, and Indiana. These facilities will play a crucial role in supporting the growing demands of AI applications and cloud computing services.