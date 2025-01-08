Beauty & Essex To Open New Location At Mohegan Sun On February 7Th

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

A new immersive dining destination arrives at Mohegan Sun, marking the property's second concept developed in partnership with Tao Group Hospitality

Mohegan Sun , one of the world's leading integrated entertainment resort destinations,

has announced that it will open Beauty & Essex in collaboration with Tao Group Hospitality on Friday, February 7, 2025.

This restaurant concept, co-created by Chef Chris Santos, will soon offer Mohegan Sun guests a high-caliber dining experience within the property's Casino of the Sky, next to novelle.

"The addition of Beauty & Essex furthers our partnership with Tao Group Hospitality," said Jeff Hamilton, President & General Manager of Mohegan Sun. "TAO Asian Bistro & Lounge has set a new standard in the region, and Beauty & Essex will further strengthen Mohegan Sun's reputation as a top choice for memorable dining experiences."

The 11,000-square-foot restaurant will feature Tao Group's signature global cuisine, including popular dishes such as the Grilled Cheese, Smoked Bacon & Tomato Soup Dumplings, Tuna Poke Wonton Tacos, Classic Beef Wellington, Grilled Double Cut Lamb Chops as well as exclusive menu options crafted specifically for Mohegan Sun.

Known for its eclectic menu, speakeasy vibe and sophisticated ambiance, Beauty & Essex has an innovative design that starts in the restaurant's entrance with a well-curated modern day pawn shop, featuring a collection of vintage jewelry, custom musical instruments, one-of-a-kind art and more, curated by Gold Girl, Lauren Kaminsky. Everything in the shop is available for purchase and each item tells a story, inviting guests to discover luxury in the most unexpected places.



This unique and eloquent venue will also soon celebrate Grand Opening party with special guests, with more details to be shared soon via

mohegansun



"Beauty & Essex represents an exciting and much anticipated addition to Mohegan Sun's already impressive dining portfolio and will be our third location overall," said Ralph Scamardella, Chief Culinary Officer of Tao Group Hospitality. "Our collaboration with Mohegan Sun has been tremendous, and we look forward to further elevating the guest experience with this distinctive concept."

"As a native to the region, New England holds a special place in my heart, and I'm eager to introduce Beauty & Essex to Mohegan Sun's guests," said Chef and Co-creator Chris Santos. "I believe our menu and atmosphere will offer something truly exceptional for visitors."

The opening of Beauty & Essex, which is now taking reservations, marks a new chapter in Mohegan Sun's collaboration with Tao Group Hospitality , bringing yet another iconic dining experience to the property. As Mohegan Sun's dining scene continues to evolve, Beauty & Essex is set to become a highlight for guests seeking premier culinary moments in a unique setting.

Attendees of Mohegan Sun's 21st Annual Sun Wine and Food Fest will be able to get a first glimpse at Beauty & Essex's offerings during a special Cocktails & Chandeliers: A Sneak Peek Inside Beauty & Essex . This event will take place from 6:00pm – 7:30pm on Saturday, January 25th, and will feature the world-renowned Chef Chris Santos, delicious apps from the new menu and an open bar offering up popular Beauty & Essex cocktails. Tickets to this event are on-sale now through mohegansun/swff . Those who are unable to attend the event can now also make reservations at Beauty & Essex by visiting taogroup/venues . For more information and updates on this opening, visit mohegansun .

