PM Modi Arrives In Bhubaneswar To Attend 18Th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhubaneswar, Jan 8 (IANS) Prime Narendra Modi on Wednesday arrived at Bhubaneswar Airport to attend the three-day 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention.

PM Modi was welcomed by Governor of Odisha Hari Babu Kambhampati, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and other senior leaders at the Bhubaneswar airport.

The Prime Minister later in a carcade, went to the Odisha Raj Bhavan where he would spend the night.

Various traditional Odia cultural programmes were organised at around eight places along the road to Raj Bhavan to welcome PM Modi. The Prime Minister on his way to Raj Bhavan also greeted the people gathered on both sides of the road by waving his hand.

PM Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention at the Janata Maidan here on Thursday.

He is also scheduled to inaugurate four exhibitions at the Janata Maidan and visit the promotional stalls of various union ministries and state governments of Odisha, Maharashtra, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Gujarat etc., at the venue.

He will leave for Delhi after attending the PBD convention on Thursday.

President Droupadi Murmu will deliver the valedictory address at the three-day convention and confer Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards on January 10.

It is pertinent here to mention that the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention commenced at Bhubaneswar on Wednesday with the inauguration of Youth Pravasi Bharatiya Divas by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar here.

The delegates attending the convention also participated in various plenary sessions held on the first day of the three-day convention here on Wednesday.

CM Majhi while welcoming the diaspora guests said that the PBD convention which is being held in Bhubaneswar for the first time will ever remain a cherished memory for both the delegates and the people of Odisha.