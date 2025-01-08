Jacking Systems Market Trends And Competition Analysis, Forecast To 2032 - Automated Jacking Systems Accelerates Market Growth Across Key Sectors

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Jacking System Forecast 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The market is analyzed by type, application, and region.

According to this report, the global jacking system market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% between 2024 and 2032. Aided by the growing demand for lifting solutions for construction, oil and gas, and marine applications, the market is expected to grow significantly by 2032.



The growing infrastructure development across the globe, particularly in emerging economies, is a key driver of the global jacking system market growth. With an increasing number of construction projects such as bridges, high-rise buildings, and tunnels, there is a rising need for robust and reliable jacking systems. Additionally, jacking systems are extensively used in the maintenance and repair of oil rigs and offshore platforms, supporting the growth of the market within the oil and gas industry.

One of the critical applications of jacking systems is in the marine industry, where these systems are used for ship launching and maintenance operations. With the expansion of global trade and the continuous growth of maritime activities, the demand for jacking systems is expected to rise. The oil and gas sector also plays a crucial role in driving the market. Jacking systems are frequently employed in the construction and maintenance of oil rigs, both onshore and offshore. The continuous exploration and production activities in the oil and gas sector, coupled with the need for enhanced safety, are expected to boost the jacking system market value.

Additionally, the renewable energy sector, especially the wind energy industry, is witnessing growing demand for jacking systems. Wind turbine installation and maintenance require precise lifting and positioning equipment, where jacking systems play a vital role. As the world transitions to renewable energy, the increased deployment of wind turbines is likely to boost the market revenue.

Technological advancements in jacking systems are contributing to the market growth. The introduction of automated and remote-controlled jacking systems has improved operational efficiency and safety, making them indispensable in high-risk environments such as oil rigs and offshore platforms. This is one of the key jacking system market trends. These innovations enable better control, reducing the risk of human error and increasing the lifespan of the equipment. The development of more efficient, energy-saving jacking systems is further expected to boost their adoption across various industries.

Despite the positive market outlook, there are several challenges that could hinder the market growth. The high cost of installation and maintenance of jacking systems may pose a challenge, particularly for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Additionally, the volatility of raw material prices could affect production costs, potentially limiting market expansion.

However, the jacking system market presents significant opportunities. The increasing focus on sustainability and energy efficiency is likely to spur demand for more advanced jacking systems that consume less power and have a lower environmental impact. Additionally, as industries continue to embrace automation, the development of smart jacking systems integrated with IoT technology will offer new growth avenues. These smart systems will allow for real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, and improved operational performance.

In summary, the global market is poised for robust growth in the coming years, driven by expanding industrial applications in construction, oil and gas, marine, and renewable energy sectors. Technological advancements and the growing demand for automated and energy-efficient systems will further propel the jacking system market development. Despite certain challenges, the market offers promising opportunities, particularly in the development of advanced, smart jacking systems.

