Haryana CM Extends Wishes To National Youth Festival Participants

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, Jan 8 (IANS) Chief Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday met and extended best wishes to 75 participants, who will represent Haryana at the National Youth Festival in New Delhi from January 10 to 12.

The Chief Minister congratulated the youth and said the state's representation in the youth festival is a moment of pride and honour. He encouraged the participants to achieve their goals with hard work and dedication, bringing laurels to the state.

The Chief Minister said Haryana secured the second position last year at the National Youth Festival held in Nashik in Maharashtra.“I hope that this time Haryana is sure to secure the top position in the National Youth Festival.”“Known for their 'dhaakad' spirit, the state youth are a force to be reckoned with.”

He urged the participants to set clear goals and relentlessly work towards achieving them. Saini said the government has prioritised the welfare of the youth by providing government jobs without any favouritism.

“Till date, 1.71 lakh youth have secured jobs based on merit, and the government is committed to make recruitments on an additional two lakh new posts.” He said the government is dedicated to promoting youth through education, skill training, and self-employment opportunities, ensuring that the youth of Haryana become job givers rather than job seekers.

“Whether it's in education, skill development, employment, self-employment, or providing overseas employment opportunities, the Haryana government stands with its youth at every step,” said the Chief Minister. The Chief Minister urged the youth to stay away from drug abuse and channelise their energy in sports and other constructive activities.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Fit India Movement aims to keep the youth physically fit and enable them to contribute to nation-building. He assured the government is taking measures to combat drug abuse and is strictly penalising those involved in the drug trade.

Additionally, he said, the government plans to launch a new portal where the public can anonymously report any information related to drug abuse, ensuring confidentiality for those providing the information.