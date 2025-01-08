Arrested Party Leader Was Determined To Kill TMC Councillor Sarkar Over Personal Rivalry: Municipality Chairman

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Jan 8 (IANS) Malda town president of Trinamool Congress, Narendra Nath Tiwari, arrested on Wednesday for allegedly conspiring the murder of party's councillor from Ward number 22 of English Bazar Municipality, Dulal Sarkar aka Babla, was“determined for a long time to assassinate Babla due to personal rivalry”.

This explosive allegation was floated by none other than the English Bazar Municipality chairman Krishnendu Narayan Choudhury, just a few hours after Tiwari was arrested on Wednesday morning from Malda district in West Bengal.

“There was some sort of personal rivalry between Babla and Tiwari for a long time. Earlier too, Tiwari had threatened Babla of dire consequences. I doubt that in all probability, contract killers were hired by Tiwari to assassinate Babla,” Choudhury claimed.

However, he added that the rivalry was personal in nature and not political. Choudhury's statement now makes it clear that Sarkar's assassination was a result of internal rivalry within Trinamool Congress in Malda district and not any intra-party rivalry.

The interesting part of the case is that Trinamool Congress leadership, who always holds BJP responsible for any murder or violence against any of their party leader or workers, has refrained this time from adopting the same path.

In fact, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had held the district police responsible for not being able to prevent the murder of Sarkar. Soon after the news of Sarkar's murder surfaced on January 2, the Chief Minister said that the tragedy took place due to the lackadaisical approach of the district police superintendent.

“Previously Babla used to get security cover which was later withdrawn. So there are surely lapses on the part of the police. Babla was with me from the beginning,” the Chief Minister said on the day of the murder.

Sarkar was murdered on January 2. Tiwari is the Malda town president of Trinamool Congress and also the district president of the Hindi cell of the ruling party in the district.

On Wednesday, Tiwari's close associate in the party, Swapan Sharma, was also arrested in connection with the case.

Sarkar was attacked on January 2 while standing at a busy crossing in the area. Three helmet-clad assailants arrived on a motorcycle, and one of them opened fire. The first two bullets missed, but the third struck Sarkar in the head. He was immediately rushed to Malda Medical College and Hospital where he died.