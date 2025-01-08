Trailer Of Gautham Menon’S First Malayalam Film Dominic And The Ladies Purse Released

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Jan 8 (IANS) Acclaimed filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon's on Wednesday released the trailer of his first Malayalam film, 'Dominic and The Ladies Purse', featuring Malayalam superstar Mammootty in the lead.

Taking to his X timeline, Gautham Menon wrote,“Here are some visuals from #DominicAndTheLadiesPurse, my first in Malayalam and more importantly, with the legendary #Mammootty! In Cinemas from Jan 23 #MammoottyKampany #SamadTruth #TruthGlobalFilms #WayfarerFilms” and shared the of the trailer.

The trailer shows Mammootty playing a boastful detective called Dominic, who runs a detective agency called the Dominic Detective Agency. Dominic gives the impression of a man who is interested in singing his own praises. He often brags about his skills to his greenhorn assistant (played by Gokul Suresh), who admires all his moves. The plot thickens when an elderly relative of Dominic finds an unclaimed ladies purse at a hospital and asks him to find its owner for her. What starts off as a simple case then turns murky.

The trailer gives away the fact that the film will be both thrilling and at the same time, highly entertaining with the boastful detective being responsible for bringing in the laughs.

The film, which is scheduled to release on January 23, has triggered huge interest as this is Gautham Vasudev Menon's first film in Malayalam as a director. The film is being produced by Mammootty's own production house MammoottyKampany.

Apart from Mammootty, who plays the lead, the film will also feature a number of actors including Gokul Suresh, Sushmita Bhat , Viji Venkitesh , Vineeth and Vijay Babu in pivotal roles.

Music for the film is by Darbuka Siva, who had earlier scored the music for Gautham Menon's Ennai Noki Paayum Thota. Cinematography is by Vishnu R Dev and editing for the film is is by Anthony.