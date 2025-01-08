Jackie Shroff Pays Tribute To Late Actress Nanda On Her Birth Anniversary

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 8 (IANS) Veteran Jackie Shroff recently took to his official Instagram handle and paid a heartfelt tribute to the late Nanda on her birth anniversary.

The 'Hero' took to the stories section of the photo-sharing app and dropped a few iconic songs of the late actress from her movies such as "Jab Jab Phool Khile" and "The Train". His post was accompanied by the caption, "Remembering Nanda ji on her birth anniversary", along

with a blue heart emoji. Born on 8th January 1939, Nanda ruled the Hindi for more than three decades.

In the meantime, Jackie Shroff will next grace our screen with the highly-anticipated crime series, "Chidiya Udd". The drama is slated to premiere on the OTT platform Amazon MX Player on 15th January this year. Before the release, the makers decided to treat the cinephiles with the official trailer of the web series. The show is a cinematic adaptation of Aabid Surti's popular novel Cages.

"Chidiya Udd" shares the tale of a young Rajasthani woman named Seher, who finds herself entangled in the dark world of Mumbai's crime syndicate. The story gains momentum as she tries to break free from the chains of power and violence.

Ravi Jadhav has helmed the project jointly financed by Harman Baweja and Vicky Bahri. As for the cast, "Chidiya Udd" will star Jackie Shroff, Bhoomika Meena, Sikandar Kher, Madhur Mittal, Mayur More, and Mita Vashisht in important roles.

Jackie Shroff will be seen portraying the character of Qadir Khan on the show. Talking about the project, he shared,“The world of Chidiya Udd is full of twists and turns. It's a place where survival is the ultimate game, and every character is fighting their own battle. Portraying Qadir has been a challenging yet rewarding experience and the audience will love it.”

Additionally, Jackie Shroff will also be a part of "Housefull 5", alongside Akshay Kumar, Nana Patekar, Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, and Riteish Deshmukh.