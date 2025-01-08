Aerodefense Unveils Airwardentm Essentials A Wide-Area Drone Detection Solution

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AirWarden Essentials Offers Cost-Effective Drone and Pilot Detection, Regional Monitoring, and More for Comprehensive Airspace Awareness

- Craig Wilmoth, University of Mississippi

OCEANPORT, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- AeroDefense, a leading American drone and pilot detection hardware and software manufacturer, is proud to announce the launch of its latest solution, AirWardenTM Essentials – a first of its kind to monitor drone traffic through networked drone Remote ID broadcasts for local and wide area views. Annual single and multi-user subscription plans can be purchased directly from AeroDefense's website.

Effective drone traffic monitoring relies on hardware which AeroDefense provides as part of the subscription service to ensure full coverage in customers' specific areas of interest. The small AirWarden Receiver, designed for quick installation on a building or pole, connects to the cloud-based Command Console automatically through LTE or ethernet. Setup takes about ten minutes, and no ongoing maintenance is needed.

Designed as an affordable solution for entities concerned about drone incursions, AirWarden Essentials texts, emails, and provides on-screen alerts that pinpoint both the drone and pilot locations when drones enter a customer's alert zone. AirWarden Essentials offers regional live monitoring capabilities which enables comprehensive drone detection across multiple locations from a single interface. AirWarden Essentials' History View allows for detailed analysis of the drone's flight path and behavior to identify patterns and trends and aid in development of proactive security measures. The search feature allows users to query past drone events within their alert zones by specific IDs including but not limited to event ID, UAS ID, and pilot ID which enables quick and efficient retrieval of relevant data for analysis and allows users to investigate recurring events or drones.

Built on AeroDefense's innovative Collaborative Drone Detection Network (CoDDN) accelerated through a Department of Defense contract, AirWarden Essentials allows common views for agencies that may work together on incident response. This advancement boosts efficiency and facilitates the often crucial coordination needed for response to drone threats.

The University of Mississippi was the first customer to deploy AirWarden Essentials. Craig Wilmoth, Emergency Management Coordinator with the University of Mississippi Campus Police and Safety said,“We wanted a reliable, easy to operate drone detection system for our campus. With the AirWarden system by AeroDefense we got what we were looking for and more. Since installing the product, we have been able to quickly identify every drone that flies on campus. The install was quick and easy, the sales and service continue to be professional and spot-on and as for price I believe it will be hard to beat.”

Comprehensive drone detection is now more affordable than ever. Start your journey now to see if AirWarden Essentials is right for you or check out our pricing page and buy online today!

About AeroDefense

AeroDefense offers fixed and mobile drone detection solutions for stadiums, airports, correctional facilities, military forces, and other critical infrastructure. AeroDefense's Radio Frequency (RF)-based AirWardenTM drone detection solutions detect and locate both drone and pilot simultaneously, providing actionable intelligence to respond effectively (and safely) to drone threats. AeroDefense diligently ensures compliance with all laws and regulations governing drone detection technology, demonstrating their commitment to responsible and legal use in safeguarding airspace. Based in Oceanport, NJ, AeroDefense is a privately held company with all engineering, manufacturing, and support based in the US. To learn more about AeroDefense and AirWarden, please visit .

