Iraqi Premier Calls For Comprehensive Dialogue Among Regional States

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, Jan 8 (KUNA) -- The visiting Iraqi Prime Mohammad Shia Al-Sudani on Wednesday called for comprehensive dialogue at the Gulf level to bolster confidence among States of the region.

Speaking at a news with the Iranian President Masoud Pezekshian, Al-Sudani indicated that he informed his host about Baghdad's bids to hold an international conference in Baghdad soon, calling for resorting to dialogue among the States, affirming Baghdad's rejection of "making threats by force or using it against other States because such an approach leads to more jitters and aggravates crises."

Iraq is keen on building balanced relations with all regional and international parties, he said, adding that he agreed with the Iranian president on the theme, that development and economic partnerships constitute the sole avenue to ensure security and stability in the region.

Al-Sudani added that his talks with Pezekshian addressed various regional issues and affirmed Iraq's unwavering stand; condemning the genocide in Gaza and the occupied territories.

The sole path to the region's stability is halting this annihilating war, ensuring right of the Palestinian people as to determining their destiny and establishing their free State, Al-Sudani added.

On Syria, he said stability in this country is the key for regional stability. He called for an inclusive political settlement that preserves Syria's sovereignty, territorial sanctity and puts an end to outside intervention that harms interests of the Syrian people.

"We respect will of the Syrian people, support any political system or constitution that may be chosen by the Syrians by themselves and we are certain that they are able to preserve their country's sovereignty, the unity of their country's territories and the nation," he added.

For his part, the Iranian president said he held good talks with the Iraqi premier on bilateral relations and developments in the region.

Iran is aspiring to attain peace, stability and development in the region, Pezekshian said, lauding the current conditions in neighboring Iraq.

On Syria, Pezekshian said Tehran and Baghdad share concerns regarding the current developments in Syria, including worries about the country's stability and territorial sanctity, affirming the necessity that the Israeli occupation forces withdraw from the occupied Syrian territories and calling for preserving sanctity of the religious shrines in this country.

"The danger of terrorism and revival of the terrorist cells are among the concerns and fears of the two sides," he said, alluding to some of the topics raised during the session and calling for more caution and cooperation between Tehran and Baghdad to address the challenges.

He added that the talks touched on the economic and commercial cooperation, necessity to speed up the execution of the railway project between the Iranian city of Chalamjah and the Iraqi city of Basra, upgrading custom cooperation, facilitating transports and beefing up the borders' security. (end)

