MDCE / Infinite Auctions Reduces Outstanding Shares By 33% And Launches 6-Figure Historic Michael Jordan Shoe Collection Auction!

MESA, Ariz., Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Care Technologies / Infinite Auctions (OTC PINK: MDCE) is pleased to announce a significant reduction in its outstanding shares, marking another milestone in our ongoing commitment to maximizing shareholder value. The current outstanding share count has been reduced from 3,029,575,220 to 2,029,575,220 shares. This reduction was achieved by returning 1,000,000,000 restricted shares from the outstanding share pool back to treasury. This move follows a similar reduction on October 17, 2024, when 200,000,000 shares were also returned to treasury.

Increased Shareholder Value Through Reduced Market Cap

As of the close on January 7, 2024, with a share price of $0.0023, the company's market cap stood at $6,816,544. Following the reduction of 1,000,000,000 outstanding shares, the new market cap is recalculated at $4,668,023, resulting in a substantial increase in per-share value. This enhancement is further underscored by the company's tangible value with it's inventory alone having an estimated current market value worth almost double the current market cap.

Iconic 6-Figure Michael Jordan Shoe Collection Featured in our Current Auction

Infinite Auctions is thrilled to present a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for collectors and enthusiasts with an unparalleled lineup of iconic Michael Jordan game-worn sneakers. This historic auction will feature Jordan's 1985-86 Game-Worn OG Air Jordan I sneakers, famously worn during his final NBA game of that season, a pair of sneakers worn during his legendary 64-point game from the 1992-93 season, and an ultra-rare, photo-matched pair of baseball cleats from his time pursuing a professional baseball career. These incredible items represent the pinnacle of sports memorabilia and provide a chance to own a piece of Michael Jordan's extraordinary legacy. Bidding opens January 8 and closes February 8-don't miss out on this extraordinary event!

About Medical Care Technologies Inc. / Infinite Auctions

Medical Care Technologies Inc. / Infinite Auctions is an online auction platform that specializes in high-end sports memorabilia, collectibles, and investment-grade assets. The company's mission is to assist sellers and offer bidders unique, valuable items through both public auctions and private sales.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimates," "projects," "intends," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated.

