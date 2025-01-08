Chipagents Achieves State-Of-The-Art Results On NVIDIA's Verilogeval Benchmark

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ChipAgents , the AI-powered development tool for chip design and verification, has achieved state-of-the-art performance on the VerilogEval-v2 benchmark from NVIDIA . This milestone highlights ChipAgents' groundbreaking capabilities in accelerating the specification-to-RTL process with unparalleled accuracy.

Setting a New Standard

The VerilogEval-v2 benchmark , a standard in the field of hardware design, evaluates AI systems on their ability to generate syntactically and functionally correct Verilog code from complex specifications. ChipAgents achieved a Pass rate of 97.4% , solving 152 out of 156 tasks , outperforming all other state-of-the-art tools, including:



MAGE (UCSD): 95.7% Pass rate VerilogCoder (NVIDIA): 94.2% Pass rate

Furthermore, ChipAgents demonstrated near-perfect performance on the VerilogEval-Human benchmark, achieving a Pass rate of 99.4% (155/156 tasks) , underscoring its reliability and precision.

Breakthrough Technology

ChipAgents leverages a unique combination of tool-augmented workflows and advanced search algorithms , enabling hardware engineers to achieve unprecedented efficiency and accuracy. Its key innovations include:



Seamless Integration with Tools: ChipAgents incorporates simulation and debugging tools to actively participate in the coding process, ensuring both syntactical and functional correctness.

Advanced Search and Iterative Refinement: We combine language models with advanced search algorithms to navigate the complicated search space and locate the best solution. Scalability and Usability: Designed with real-world engineering workflows in mind, ChipAgents adapts to diverse design and verification scenarios, making it an invaluable asset for semiconductor companies.

Revolutionizing Hardware Design

"ChipAgents is a game-changer for hardware design and verification," said William Wang , CEO of Alpha Design AI. "These results validate our mission to empower engineers with AI tools that drive productivity and reduce time-to-market. The success of ChipAgents on VerilogEval is just the beginning, as we continue to push the boundaries of innovation in the semiconductor industry."

About ChipAgents

ChipAgents is an advanced agentic AI coding assistant tailored for RTL design and debugging, offering unparalleled precision and scalability. Founded by a team of AI and hardware experts, ChipAgents is committed to delivering transformative solutions to semiconductor companies worldwide.

Contact

For media inquiries, please contact:

ChipAgents Media Team

Email: [email protected]

To request a demo with ChipAgents, visit



Disclaimer: Performance results are based on the VerilogEval-v2 benchmark as of January 7, 2025. For additional details, please refer to the official benchmark documentation.

SOURCE Alpha Design AI

