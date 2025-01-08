Seoul To Host Record-Breaking 'Seoul Pavilion' At CES 2025, Launching Global Networking Initiatives

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The Seoul Pavilion, which spans 1,040 square meters (11,194.5 square feet), features 16 organizations leading Seoul's startup ecosystem. The pavilion kicked off a series of events that will continue through January 10, starting with the opening ceremony and extending to the first-ever global startup networking program held during CES.

The pavilion is a collaboration between three districts (Gangnam, Gwanak, and Geumcheon), five startup support organizations (SBA, Seoul Organization, Seoul Bio Hub, Seoul AI Hub, and Campus Town Growth Center), and eight leading Seoul-based universities (Konkuk University, Kyung Hee University, Kookmin University, Dongguk University, Sogang University, University of Seoul, Yonsei University, and Chung-Ang University).

At the opening ceremony, held at 10:30 a.m. on January 7, 26 organizations, 104 participating companies, and 103 supporters came together to declare their ambitions for "Team Seoul" and signal their readiness to impact the global tech stage.

Under the slogan "Team Seoul, ON BOARD to Dive in!" the ceremony featured 16 institutional representatives conducting a ceremonial "boarding" event on stage. University supporters, armed with green aurora light sticks representing Seoul's 2025 theme color, illuminated the event.

Representatives from the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), the organizer of CES, visited the Seoul Pavilion to observe demonstrations of key technologies.

In addition to the opening ceremony, SBA facilitated various events to promote participation from Seoul-based startups. On January 5, before CES's official opening, SBA hosted a media showcase, "CES Unveiled," where 10 startups from the pavilion presented their products, attracting significant attention from domestic and international stakeholders.

On January 8, at 5:30 p.m., SBA will host the "Seoul Innovation Forum" (SIF) at Caesars Palace Hotel, the first-ever global startup networking event at CES. Representatives from partner countries (South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, Switzerland, and the Netherlands) and over 150 participants, including media representatives, will attend. The forum will feature pitch competitions by 10 startups from five countries, followed by discussions on CES trends and industry insights.

Additionally, on January 7 and 8, the "Tech Tour" program will guide representatives of the 16 participating institutions through key exhibition booths at Eureka Park and the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC). These tours focus on promising advancements in mobility, digital transformation, lifestyle, robotics, and AI technologies.

Supported by SBA's robust assistance programs, Seoul Pavilion startups achieved a record-breaking 21 Innovation Awards, surpassing last year's accomplishments. SBA provided comprehensive support, including application reviews and one-on-one consulting with expert coaches, to help companies succeed.

Hyun Woo Kim, CEO of SBA, stated, "The Seoul Pavilion at CES has evolved beyond a one-time event into a pivotal program that provides meaningful support for companies aiming for global expansion. We will continue post-CES initiatives to help participating companies achieve sustained success."

SOURCE Seoul Business Agency