Laboratoires Thea Selects Ivalua's Platform And Fluxym's Methodology For Supplier Management And Sourcing

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

Ivalua , a global leader in spend management, and its partner integrator Fluxym , today announced that Laboratoires Théa (Théa) has selected the Ivalua to manage its supplier repository, digitize its sourcing processes and automate supplier evaluation and risk monitoring.

To support its growth, the Théa group launched a tender to select and deploy a solution that would meet its ambitions to improve its procurement processes and performance.

In particular, the group identified opportunities in four areas:



Continuing to develop the performance, productivity and efficiency of the group's centralized procurement department.

Increasing user and stakeholder satisfaction.

Harmonizing and automating procurement processes to reduce processing times and the administrative burden. Improving risk management and regulatory compliance, particularly for strategic suppliers.

After evaluating several market players, Théa selected the Ivalua solution. Ivalua stood out for the innovative functional depth of its platform, its ability to automate SRM processes, its ease of use and its interoperability.

Furthermore, Fluxym's proposed methodology convinced Théa, thanks to its alignment with the company's needs and the consultants' availability and responsiveness during the consultation phase.

The effective collaboration between Ivalua and Fluxym demonstrated the complementary nature of these players, which will be essential to the success of the project.

"We are delighted to put our expertise in supplier knowledge and SRPM (Supplier Risk and Performance Management) at the service of Laboratoires Théa in order to meet the specific quality requirements of their sector," concluded Christophe Rivayran, Fluxym's Development Director.

"The Théa Group's decision to choose Ivalua, in partnership with Fluxym, is a testament to our ability to effectively meet the specific needs of the pharmaceutical industry. We are thrilled to empower Théa with Ivalua's single, unified platform to optimize its operational efficiency," said Dan Amzallag, Chief Operating Officer (COO) at Ivalua.

About Théa

Théa is an independent pharmaceutical laboratory specializing in the research, development and commercialization of eye-care products. Founded in 1994, Théa has played an important role in the latest pharmacological advances. Today, it is the leading independent eye care group in Europe. Based in Clermont-Ferrand, the laboratory has continued to expand, opening more than 35 affiliates and offices in Europe, North Africa, Latin America and North America. Currently, its network includes over 2,000 employees, and its products are available in over 75 countries worldwide. In 2023, Théa achieved sales of 923 million euros.

About Fluxym



An expert in Source-to-Pay since 2002, Fluxym supports Procurement and Finance departments in their supplier relationship digitalization projects. With over 500 projects completed worldwide, Fluxym offers a comprehensive range of services combining consulting, technical and functional implementation, support and TMA. An Ivalua partner since 2016, Fluxym has deployed the solution in numerous companies, in France and internationally, across all business sectors. Based in Paris, Bordeaux, Lyon, London, Montreal, New York and Singapore, the company currently employs 145 people. Find out more at

About Ivalua

Ivalua is a leading provider of cloud-based, AI-powered Spend Management software. Our unified Source-to-Pay platform empowers businesses to effectively manage all categories of spend and all suppliers, increasing profitability, improving sustainability, lowering risk and boosting employee productivity. We are trusted by hundreds of the world's most admired brands and recognized as a leader by Gartner and other analysts.

Learn more at . Follow us on LinkedIn and X .