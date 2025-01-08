Cinterra Names Nicholas Grindstaff Chief Financial Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Mr. Grindstaff brings broad experience to Cinterra, spanning regulated and deregulated industries with a primary focus in the sector.

He served as a executive for over 20 years with Quanta Services, a multibillion-dollar energy infrastructure provider and most recently was the CFO at Orbital Infrastructure, a $375 million electric power, telecommunications and energy contractor.

Particularly adept at establishing process-driven internal controls, Grindstaff's depth of knowledge and experience includes financial growth strategies, mergers and acquisitions, operations, financial planning and accounting.

"Nick is a proven leader with a long history for delivering results through exceptional planning, budgeting and forecasting expertise", said Shelby Barbier, Cinterra's CEO. "He has played an instrumental role in a range of strategic growth initiatives and brings a blend of transformational financial leadership to our team. We are fortunate to benefit from his wealth of experience."

A native of East Tennessee, Mr. Grindstaff holds a BS in Finance and a MS in Accounting from the University of Houston. He began his career at IBM serving in various accounting and financial positions across multiple divisions. After IBM, Grindstaff served in a senior management position at American Residential Services where he played an integral role in the company's expansion across 17 states with revenue growth to over $500 million. While at Quanta Services, in addition to leading a broad range of financial management and capital deployment initiatives, Mr. Grindstaff oversaw the acquisition program and notably, helped to guide the acquisition of a major gas pipeline construction contractor, the largest acquisition in the company's history at that time.

At Orbital Infrastructure, Grindstaff advised on all facets of the business including structuring of customer contracts, bid preparation and reviews, as well as asset disposition, raising capital and comprehensive budgeting and forecasting processes.

"I am excited about my new role with Cinterra as they offer a diverse range of construction services for utility-scale solar sites, electric utilities interconnect and natural gas. The company is clearly one of the nation's leading partners for EPCs and utility providers across the nation and I am looking forward contributing to its future growth," said Grindstaff.

About Cinterra

Cinterra is

one of

the nation's

fastest growing commercial electric power and utility-scale solar construction

companies

providing its services to leading energy companies, public utilities and EPC's. The company also offers solar and commercial fencing solutions through its wholly owned subsidiary, Fortress Fencing.

The company provides construction and maintenance services

for

electric transmission, distribution and storage systems to support

traditional utility and renewable energy sources, including natural gas, renewable natural gas and utility-scale solar.

The company began operations in 2005 under the name Directional Services, Inc. (DSI), and changed its name to Cinterra in 2023. Its headquarters are in Hope Mills, North Carolina with operations that extend throughout the United States.

For more information, please visit:

cinterra.

