Green Hydrogen Hub, New Railway Zone Among Rs 2 Lakh Crore Projects Launched By PM Modi

(MENAFN- IANS) Visakhapatnam, Jan 8 (IANS) Prime Narendra Modi launched projects worth Rs 2.08 lakh crore including India's largest green hydrogen hub, South Coastal Railway zonal headquarters, Krishnapatnam industrial node and bulk drug park in Andhra Pradesh.

At a mammoth public meeting at AU Engineer College ground in the presence of Governor S. Abdul Nazeer, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, he virtually inaugurated, laid foundation stones or dedicated tothe nation various projects by unveiling the plaques. The projects span energy, railways, roads, infrastructure and pharma industries.

The green hydrogen hub of NTPC Green Energy Limited (NGEL) is coming up at Pudimadaka in Atchutapuram mandal (block) of Anakapalle district at a cost of Rs 1.85 lakh crore. The ambitious project, to come up on 1,600 acres, is expected to turn Andhra Pradesh into a green energy powerhouse and transform India into a global leader in green hydrogen production.

To be developed under the National Green Hydrogen Mission, this mega project involves 20,000 MW of renewable energy capacity to produce 1,500 tonnes per day of green hydrogen. The project will also produce 7,500 tonnes of green hydrogen derivatives, including green methanol, green urea, and sustainable aviation fuel, primarily targeting export markets. It is expected to create 57,000 jobs.

The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone for railway projects worth over Rs 6,000 crore. These include the construction of the South Coastal Railway (S Co R) Zonal Headquarters in Visakhapatnam at a cost of Rs 149 crore. The new railway zone will meet the long-pending demand of the State under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014. The other railway projects include the doubling of three railway lines (465 km) across the state.

He dedicated to the nation railway projects worth Rs 5,700 crore including the doubling of five railway lines (323 km) across the state. He also laid the foundation for Krishnapatnam Industrial Area which will come up at a cost of Rs 2,139 crore. Krishnapatnam Industrial Area (KRIS City) in Tirupati district under the Chennai- Bengaluru Industrial Corridor is expected to attract investments of Rs 10,500 crore and create nearly one lakh direct and indirect jobs.

The Bulk drug park will be developed near Nakkapalli in Anakapalle district at a cost of Rs 1,877 crore. The park will be strategically located near the Visakhapatnam-Chennai Industrial Corridor (VCIC) and the Visakhapatnam- Kakinada Petrochemical and Investment Region, promising thousands of jobs and enhanced industrial activity in the region. He also laid the foundation stone and inaugurated 17 road projects worth over Rs 7,500 crore.

The Prime Minister, who was on his first visit to Andhra Pradesh after the TDP-led NDA formed the government in the State, conducted a roadshow along with Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan before reaching the venue of the public meeting.