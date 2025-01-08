Ministry Urges Flu Vaccination & Prevention Measures To Combat Respiratory Infections

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
If several family members fall ill within a short period of time
and the symptoms they exhibit are more likely to indicate the flu
or another respiratory viral infection, it is important to take
action.
Azernews reports that Tayyar Eyvazov, a
specialist-expert at the Ministry of health and an infectious
disease specialist, shared these insights during a live broadcast
on the Ministry's official Instagram account.
According to Eyvazov, influenza is the most dangerous among
these infections, and its specific prevention method is
vaccination.
"Currently, through the Ministry of Health, effective and safe
influenza vaccines have been brought to our country and distributed
to medical institutions providing outpatient care. To protect
public health and prevent cases of acute respiratory viral
infections, the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Azerbaijan
urges citizens in high-risk groups to get vaccinated against
seasonal influenza."
People wishing to receive the influenza vaccine can visit state
medical institutions that provide outpatient services, either in
their place of residence or work. It is important to note that this
vaccine is also suitable for young children, pregnant women, and
the elderly. When someone who has been vaccinated on time contracts
the flu, the disease is usually asymptomatic or mild. As a result,
severe complications are rare, and more serious issues are almost
non-existent.
Furthermore, to prevent the spread of infection within the
family and minimize the risk to other family members, the first
person to fall ill should be isolated at home. Only one family
member should provide care, and the patient's room should be
regularly ventilated. Items used by the patient should be separated
and disinfected. Experience shows that these simple measures can
effectively prevent the spread of infection within the
household.
The expert also emphasized that sending a sick child to school
or kindergarten is not advisable.
"Especially in closed spaces, masks should be worn, and hand and
respiratory hygiene protocols should be strictly followed. It is
also important to manage chronic conditions, lead a healthy
lifestyle, eat a balanced diet, and ensure adequate intake of
vitamins and minerals. By keeping the immune system active and
minimizing stress, even if we do get sick, we can recover faster
and reduce the risk of complications."
