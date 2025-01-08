Prominent Theater And Cinematography Actress Who Leaves Lasting Legacy

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova
Azerbaijan marks the 105th anniversary of the birth of Leyla
Badirbayli, one of the prominent representatives of Azerbaijani
theater and cinematography, Azernews reports.
Leyla Badirbayli brought life and energy to many female
characters from both local playwrights and classic literature with
her heartfelt, graceful, and natural style of acting.
The legendary actress was born on January 8, 1920, in Baku. Her
mother, Bika khanum, was the daughter of Musa khan from Shamakhi,
and her father, Aghalar bey, was one of the village landowners in
that region.
She spent her early years in Baku, particularly in the Old City
(Icherisheher). Her mother, Bika khanum, greatly influenced her
artistic journey. During this time, Bika khanum participated in a
women's club run by Ali Bayramov and often took her daughter Leyla
along.
Leyla Badirbayli first found her passion for dance, which she
loved. Because of her unique looks and dancing talent, she was
invited to join the Azerbaijan State Philharmonic. While there, she
appeared in the films "Ayna" and "The Lights of Baku." In 1941, at
just 21 years old, she was invited to the Azerbaijan State Academic
National Drama Theater.
For 33 years, Leyla Badirbayli created diverse female characters
on the stage of this temple of art. Leyla Badirbayli's
contributions to the development of Azerbaijani theater are always
remembered. She wrote golden pages in the history of our culture
with her characters Sarah ("Faded Flowers"), Solmaz ("Bride of
Fire"), Shalala ("Lie"), Desdemona ("Othello"), Liza ("Living
Corpse"), Nermin ("Eye Doctor"), and others.
During the filming of "The Cloth Peddler" in 1945, Rza Tahmasib
was looking for a beautiful girl to play the role of Gulchohra. It
was after Uzeyir Hajibayov's recommendation that Leyla Badirbayli
was approved for this role.
Of course, Leyla Badirbayli's selfless service to the
development of Azerbaijani cinema is not limited to Gulchohra. The
talented actress created unforgettable and memorable characters in
nearly 50 films, including "Sabuhi," "Fatali Khan," "Deli Kur,"
"Sevil," "His Big Heart," and "The Dervish Blows Up Paris."
The actress, who was titled "Beauty of Azerbaijan," passed away
on November 23, 1999, and was buried in the Alley of Honor.
The activity of the distinguished actress has always been highly
valued by the Azerbaijani state. On December 29, 2019, President
Ilham Aliyev signed a decree to organize a series of events related
to the 100th anniversary of Leyla Badirbayli's birth.
