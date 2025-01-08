Caddi And Shibuya Hoppmann Begin Exploring The Use Of Caddi Drawer To Streamline Engineering Documentation And Drive Efficiency

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Shibuya Hoppmann, known for its expertise in centrifugal feeding systems, assembly and placement systems, and leading-edge aseptic filling systems, aims to optimize access to essential design records and technical documents that have historically been stored in paper form. With CADDi Drawer, Shibuya Hoppmann plans to digitize a substantial volume of engineering drawings, creating a centralized, searchable record of information that has previously been difficult to locate and leverage for engineering and maintenance needs.

"We're thrilled to support Shibuya Hoppmann in its digital transformation journey," said Yushiro Kato, CEO of CADDi. "CADDi Drawer is designed to simplify document management, reduce time spent on locating information, and provide a structured, digital framework for companies that rely on critical design data. By implementing CADDi Drawer, Shibuya Hoppmann can tap into the wealth of data already at their disposal, paving the way for even greater operational efficiency and seamless collaboration across teams."

Since its founding in 1955, Shibuya Hoppmann has continually expanded its expertise in manufacturing equipment that serves a range of industries, including household, cosmetics, food, beverage, and pharmaceuticals. In 2005, the company became a subsidiary of Shibuya Corporation, merging its capabilities with Shibuya's renowned proficiency in filling, capping, and pharmaceutical packaging systems. The CADDi partnership builds on Shibuya Hoppmann's commitment to continuous improvement and innovation, enabling the company to integrate modern digital solutions that enhance the effectiveness of its operations.

"Integrating CADDi Drawer is a crucial step forward in our document management strategy as a part of DX (Digital Transformation) activities of Shibuya Group," said Yoshi Izumi, President of Shibuya Hoppmann. "The ability to quickly and reliably access historical records will not only enhance our engineering and maintenance operations but also allow us to make more informed decisions based on our extensive archive of data."

This partnership underscores CADDi's mission to empower manufacturing and engineering companies with tools that improve productivity and streamline data management, allowing teams to focus on innovation and quality.

About CADDi US

CADDi US is dedicated to empowering manufacturers and engineering companies through digital solutions that streamline operations and improve data accessibility. CADDi Drawer, the company's flagship document digitization platform, enables seamless organization, storage, and retrieval of technical drawings and other critical data. CADDi is committed to supporting businesses as they navigate the challenges of digital transformation and operational efficiency.

About Shibuya Hoppmann

Shibuya Hoppmann, a subsidiary of Shibuya Corporation, specializes in the manufacturing of innovative packaging machinery, such as feeding, assembly systems, and labeling systems as well as aseptic filling systems for beverage and pharmaceutical products Headquartered in Manassas, Virginia, with additional facilities in Madison Heights, Virginia, and Indianapolis, Indiana, Shibuya Hoppmann delivers high-quality packaging solutions to clients across North America.

Media Contact:

Bob Spoerl

[email protected]

774.453.2444

SOURCE CADDi