Vision Films Sets Release For Ren Faire Subculture Documentary Knight Life

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The Ren Faire community has proudly evolved into an open, accepting culture that prides itself on inclusiveness. The goal of this is to bring awareness to a dying artform, show the love and respect the organizations have for their horses, and how this community has evolved from the toxic male mindset that defined jousting back in the 80's.

Synopsis: Meet the dedicated men and women who bring the Middle Ages to the present day, training for years to perfect their skills. They become expert horseback riders, learn to joust in full armor, and perfect intricate swordplay to thrill their audiences day after day. They endure bruises, broken bones, and heartbreaking losses all in pursuit of being crowned the champion of the Knight Life. Watch the trailer:

Lise Romanoff, CEO and Managing Director of Vision Films shares, "The Renaissance Faire community is loved by many, and this film provides a rare look at the highs and lows from someone who has dedicated his life to the art and sport of jousting."

Filmmaker David W. Schade says, "I am grateful for the opportunity to share my story and all that goes into the art form I've devoted my entire adult life to."

Producer/Director Matt Poitras adds, "I had a great team from the camera crew to the music featured that truly captured the excitement of full contact joust, as well as the uniqueness of Ren Faire culture."

Featuring David W. Schade (professional jouster & horse trainer), George Appling (Owner of Sherwood Forest Faire & Thorin's Mead), transgender bard & full-contact jousting knight Jessica Van Richten, Shelby Wimler, and Silas Holtz.

Knight Life will be available on most US cable/satellite providers in the US and Canada, and major online platforms including Amazon Instant, Apple TV, Google Play, and Vimeo on January 28, 2025, followed by DVD with bonus content at online retailers.

