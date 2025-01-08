Bournemouth Face Crisis As Turkish Striker Enes Unal Suffers ACL Injury

(MENAFN- IANS) Bournemouth, Jan 8 (IANS) AFC Bournemouth have confirmed that forward Enes Unal has suffered a tear to his right anterior cruciate ligament during a training session this week. The Turkish striker, who has featured in every Cherries game since September, has scored two vital goals in the current club-record eight unbeaten games run in the Premier League, experienced the contact injury in a routine drill on Tuesday morning.

“First and foremost, our thoughts are with Enes at this moment as he begins to process another significant period of rehabilitation ahead. He will undergo surgery to repair the ligament in the coming days and the club's medical and performance staff will support him in every way possible throughout. We are all behind Enes and will provide updates on his recovery progress when appropriate,” read the statement by the club

This is a crucial blow to Bournemouth, who on Tuesday had confirmed forward Evanilson has undergone a successful procedure to repair a fractured metatarsal sustained during Saturday's 1-0 win over Everton.

Another tireless performance from the Brazilian striker, who has been instrumental in the club's recent good form, was brought to an end when he was substituted with discomfort in the final stages of the game against Everton on Saturday and further assessment following the match revealed a broken bone that would require surgery.

The club is expected to enter the January transfer window in hopes of securing a transfer to replace the duo as their attacking strength has been heavily depleted in a matter of days. The club had also announced the signing of 19-year-old Argentina full-back Julio Soler on a long-term contract on Tuesday.

Bournemouth sit in seventh place in the league table. With nine wins, six draws, and five losses, the Cherries are now in the battle to secure a spot in European competitions.