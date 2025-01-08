Logicsource Announces Partnership With University Of Vermont Health Network To Support Operational Excellence

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

WESTPORT, Conn., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LogicSource, procurement services and leader, is pleased to announce its partnership with University of Vermont (UVM) Network. As partners, LogicSource will help the nonprofit academic health system streamline non-clinical procurement initiatives and optimize processes and workflows to reduce costs.

This multi-year partnership with LogicSource aligns with UVM Health Network's focus on responsible fiscal stewardship to control costs. LogicSource brings cross-industry data and benchmarks to the partnership alongside access to its Center of Excellence, which consists of experts across thousands of non-clinical spend categories, such as IT, facilities, and construction.

"As an organization deeply rooted in the communities we serve, we are taking steps to reduce non-clinical spending in areas within our control at a time where many people are feeling the pressure of increasing health care costs," said Ken Jensen, vice president of supply chain for UVM Health Network. "We believe in the power and impact of innovation, and we're hopeful this partnership will help us to serve our patients better."

As a private nonprofit, UVM Health Network has the potential to lower health care costs and reinvest non-clinical savings from the strategic focus on initiatives that strengthen the health system's commitment to provide accessible, high-quality care to the approximately one million patients it serves in Vermont and northern New York.

"It is very important for us to stand with the UVM Health Network team to help realize their financial and operational goals," said Mark Van Sumeren, Chair of Healthcare and Life Sciences at

LogicSource. "I am encouraged that UVM Health Network can continue to be a beacon to other health systems nationwide about what is possible from strategic non-clinical procurement."

The LogicSource and UVM Health Network's partnership announcement follows LogicSource's recent collaboration with Cleveland Clinic to deliver best practices for non-clinical procurement and benchmarking to the healthcare industry.

About University of Vermont Health Network

University of Vermont Health Network is an integrated system serving the residents of Vermont and northern New York with a shared mission: working together, we improve people's lives.

Our 15,000 employees are driven to provide high-quality, cost-efficient care as close to home as possible. Strengthened by our academic connection to University of Vermont, each of our affiliates remains committed to its local community by providing compassionate, personal care shaped by the latest medical advances and delivered by highly skilled experts.



About LogicSource

The innovative leader in procurement services and technology, LogicSource is purpose-built to drive profit improvement, mitigate risk, and ensure supply chain continuity through better buying. LogicSource focuses exclusively on the sourcing and procurement of indirect goods and services, which typically represent 20% of an organization's revenue and the area of greatest spending inefficiency. These include complex categories like marketing, packaging, corporate services, facilities, information technology, distribution and logistics, and more, for which organizations often lack the capacity, focus and scale to achieve best-in-class buying. Unlike traditional advice-based consultants, LogicSource is a purpose-built buying utility with assets that are configurable to their clients' needs and ready to deploy. By combining decades of sourcing and procurement expertise, superior market intelligence, cross-portfolio spending leverage, and their OneMarket® Source-to-Pay technology, LogicSource executes customized solutions that deliver immediate savings and sustainable value. For more information, visit

logicsource .

