Things To Do This Weekend In Qatar (January 9-11, 2025)

Anisha Bijukumar
|
The Peninsula
Doha, Qatar: Another chilly weekend is almost upon us and we have our list of things to do ready for you. There are art, cultural shows, handicrafts market, auto club for kids, and a lot more happening in and around Doha.
A note of caution from the Qatar Meteorology Department, which said that there is a slight chance of drizzle this weekend. So head out well prepared for the same.
Happy Weekend!
Katara International exhibition for Kahraman
On until January 10; 12pm to 10pm; and 2pm to 11pm on Fridays
Building 12, Katara Hall
The second-largest amber exhibition globally and the largest one in Middle East is ongoing at Katara featuring 77 pavilions with products from 14 countries, including Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, UAE, Bahrain, Iraq, Turkiye, Lebanon, Lithuania, Latvia, Poland, Germany, Syria and China. Amber is fossilised resin that dates back to millions of years and some of the rarest of pieces are available at Katara telling their stories from the past. More details can be found here .
Dadu X Qatar Auto Museum Auto Club
Starts on January 11
Dadu Gardens
Register here
Young car enthusiasts in the country can join this club launched by Dadu Gardens' with Qatar Auto Museum to learn about different things from building model cars to learning the science behind automotive engineering.
Children aged 8-12 will get the chance to take part in this 8-session series of interactive STEM activities, including building solar-powered cars, designing their own traffic signs, and learning about the history of automobiles in a fun and engaging environment. More details can be found here .
Honey Festival
January 9 to January 18; 9am to 1pm and 4pm to 8pm
Umm Salal Central Market
A wide variety of high-quality local honey and its products will be sold at the Umm Salal Winter Festival. Visitors will get a chance to enjoy tasting and learn about beekeeping techniques at the exhibition.
Winter Vibes Inspired by Qatari Heritage
Until January 31, 2024, 4pm to 10pm
Company House, Msheireb Museums
Hosh Msheireb, a cozy ambience and an unique outdoor experience inspired by Qatari heritage, marked by cultural performance, authentic coffee with reading corners and more has been set up at the Msheireb Downtown Doha for this winter. More details can be found here
QatArt Makers Market & Workshop
January 10, 4pm to 9pm
Building 19, Katara Art Studios
Unique jewellery, home decor items, handcrafted creations and more will be exhibited at the QatArt Makers market this weekend.
Discover Ras Abrouq
Until January 18, 2025; 1pm to 10pm; on Friday & Saturday 10am to 10pm
Tickets can be booked here
The west coast near UNESCO-designated Al-Reem Biosphere Reserve comes alive this time due to the diverse activities lined up at the venue. A general admission ticket for QR10 is charged for kids, and for adults on weekdays QR30 and on weekends QR50 has to be bought to gain entry to the venue. Paid attractions include camel and horse rides, tethered hot air balloon rides, and resort activities that will be charged additional. More details can be found here
Sealine Season
Until January 27
Sealine Beach
Tickets can be booked here
A variety of kids activities, games and entertainment options are available at the Sealine Season apart from paid ones such as desert safaris, monster bus safaris, boat trip and horse riding among others. The venue also hosts stargazing by Qatar Calendar house, spectacular fireworks displays and classic car displays .
Though open every day, on January 10 entry will be closed from 5pm onwards with only those with an entry ticket being permitted from 7pm onwards due to the concerts happening at the venue. More details can be found here
Teen Titans & Go
Until January 11; Shows at 5:30pm, 7pm, 8pm and 9pm (Only on January 10 show times will be 4:30pm, 5:30pm and 9pm)
Oasis Stage, Mall of Qatar
Teen Titans fans will get a chance to meet their heroes as they come to life at the Oasis Stage at Mall of Qatar.
