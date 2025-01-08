AGNICO EAGLE PROVIDES NOTICE OF RELEASE OF FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2024 RESULTS AND CONFERENCE CALL

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Stock Symbol: AEM (NYSE and TSX)

TORONTO, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM ) (TSX: AEM)

(" Agnico Eagle " or the " Company ") today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2024 results on Thursday, February 13, 2025, after normal trading hours.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results Call and Webcast

Agnico Eagle's senior management will host a conference call on Friday, February 14, 2025, at 11:00 AM (E.S.T.) to discuss the Company's financial and operating results.

Via Webcast:

To listen to the live webcast of the conference call, you may register on the Company website at , or directly via the link here .

Via Phone:

To join the conference call by phone, please dial 416.945.7677 or toll-free 1.888.699.1199 to be entered into the call by an operator. To ensure your participation, please call approximately five minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call.

To join the conference call without operator assistance, you may register your phone number here

30 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call to receive an instant automated call back.

Replay Archive:

Please dial 289.819.1450 or toll-free 1.888.660.6345, access code 93737 #. The conference call replay will expire on March 14, 2025.

The webcast, along with presentation slides, will be archived for 180 days on the Company's website.

Agnico Eagle's quarterly operating results for 2025 are scheduled to be released as follows, after normal trading hours:

First Quarter – Thursday, April 24, 2025

Second Quarter – Wednesday, July 30, 2025

Third Quarter – Wednesday, October 29, 2025

Agnico Eagle's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders is scheduled to be held on Friday, April 25, 2025 at 11:00 AM (E.D.T).

About Agnico Eagle

Agnico Eagle is a Canadian based and led senior gold mining company and the third largest gold producer in the world, producing precious metals from operations in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with a pipeline of high-quality exploration and development projects. Agnico Eagle is a partner of choice within the mining industry, recognized globally for its leading environmental, social and governance practices. Agnico Eagle was founded in 1957 and has consistently created value for its shareholders, declaring a cash dividend every year since 1983.

