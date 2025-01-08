Sweetwater Brewing Launches Daytrip IPA: A New Tropical Escape In Every Sip

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Embark on a Sun-Drenched Journey of Flavor with SweetWater Brewing's Exhilarating New Everyday IPA

ATLANTA, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SweetWater Brewing Company (“SweetWater Brewing” or“SweetWater”), the largest craft brewer in the Southeast and a subsidiary of Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY and TSX: TLRY), proudly unveils its newest craft brew: Daytrip India Pale Ale , a vibrant addition to its year-round flagship line. This easy-drinking brew delivers a refreshing wave of tropical fruit notes, low bitterness, and a captivating citrus aroma – the perfect escape to a sun-kissed paradise.

Daytrip IPA (6.6% ABV) is an American-style IPA bursting with bright, juicy, undeniably tropical flavors and a smooth, refreshing finish. The exceptional taste is achieved by a masterful blend of Columbus, Citra, Waimea, Mosaic, and Simcoe hops, creating a symphony of tropical and citrus fruit flavors, all expertly balanced by 2-Ros, Munich, Carafoam, and Crystal malts. The result is a truly unforgettable exotic and escapist experience.









Prinz Pinakatt, Chief Growth Officer at Tilray Beverages, said,“With growing consumer demand for more approachable IPA options, we are excited to present Daytrip IPA. It captures the bold, dynamic hop characteristics SweetWater fans adore, while presenting a delightfully lower bitterness.” He adds,“Rigorous research and extensive testing have gone into perfecting this recipe, and choosing premium ingredients. We're confident that Daytrip IPA will resonate with consumers and solidify our leadership in the IPA category – a cornerstone of our brewery – and will deliver on the promise of feeling like you've found an island-inspired escape.”

Daytrip IPA's packaging was designed to reflect the beer's vivid, island-like essence, promising a sensory adventure from the moment it is seen. To amplify the launch, SweetWater is rolling out an integrated marketing campaign that includes trade programming, paid media and engaging social media giveaways and activations. The beer will be prominently featured at the SweetWater 420 Fest , the brewery's annual music festival, scheduled for April 18-20, 2025, at Atlanta's Pullman Yards.

Daytrip IPA is now available in the following formats:



12-pack of 12-ounce cans

6-pack of 12-ounce cans

Individual 19.2-ounce cans Draft

Locate a nearby store or on-premise location using SweetWater's Beer Finder .

