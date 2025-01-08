Army Chooses Airanaculus To Develop Intelligent Navigation Antenna System

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Solution Will Detect and Mitigate Positioning Signal Interference in Real Time

CHELMSFORD, Mass., Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AiRANACULUS®, a private, Massachusetts-based company providing state-of-the-art Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine (ML) solutions, has been awarded a two-year contract to develop an intelligent navigation antenna system for the U.S. Army. The new system will enable real-time identification and mitigation of spurious positioning signals in battlefield environments.

Today's military navigation systems (as well as government and commercial systems) depend upon radio frequency signals that are susceptible to various interferences from both unintended and malicious sources. Current antenna technologies take a "one size fits all" approach, treating valid and invalid positioning signals equally. As a result, timely classification and mitigation of interfering signals is difficult to implement effectively.

Under the new contract, AiRANACULUS, in association with University of Texas at Austin, will deliver complete hardware/software antenna systems capable of detecting and classifying interference signals in battlefield environments. The solution will combine advanced statistical signal processing and AI/ML techniques to dynamically characterize unintentional and malicious interferences. Machine learning processes enable a highly adaptable detection system capable of identifying even new, unknown sources of interference. Mitigation strategies targeting the specific type of signal interference can be applied quickly, preserving integrity of the navigation system. In addition, signal identifications can subsequently be used to train additional positioning antenna systems without requiring costly upgrades.

"An intelligent antenna system can provide a foundational platform for deploying reliable and resilient navigation systems,"

said Dr. Apurva N. Mody, Founder and CEO of AiRANACULUS. "In addition to a wide variety of military applications, activities such as traffic and disaster management, transportation/logistics, mapping and agriculture can benefit from this technology," said Dr. Dukhyun Kim, Chief Scientist at AiRANACULUS.

About AiRANACULUS

AiRANACULUS ( ) is at the forefront in Intelligent RF and Networking Solutions for applications ranging from Space to Smart Cities. The company has assembled the world's leading experts to provide algorithms, reference architectures and products in signal processing, cross-layer analysis, cybersecurity, and networking to create spectrum aware technologies capable of re-configuring radio and sensor systems for optimal performance in congested and contested environments.

APPROVED FOR PUBLIC RELEASE

