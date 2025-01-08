Zee Entertainment gears up for DP World ILT20 Season 3 with Harbhajan Singh and Shoaib Akhtar as brand ambassadors

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 07th January 2025: India’s legendary off-spinner Harbhajan Singh and Pakistan’s popular fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar are set to return for the third edition of DP World International League T20. The cricketing icons will once again serve as the brand ambassadors of the tournament that will be broadcasted exclusively on ZEE’s 15-linear TV channels, OTT platform ZEE5, and on its syndicate partners’ TV and digital networks.

Harbhajan Singh, a veteran of the game with over 711-international wickets across formats in his illustrious 18-year career, has been an integral part of the ILT20 since its inception. The 44-year-old also featured in the eminent commentary panel across both seasons. On the other hand, Shoaib Akhtar, who has 444 international wickets for Pakistan, has also joined the ILT20 for the second season of the competition and will continue in his role as ambassador.

Talking about the league, Mr. Ashish Sehgal, Chief Growth Officer - Digital & Broadcast Revenue, Zee Entertainment Enterprise Limited, said, “The return of cricketing legends like Harbhajan Singh and Shoaib Akhtar as ambassadors brings a lot of significance to the tournament, elevating its appeal for fans across the globe. At ZEE Entertainment, we are committed to delivering world-class sporting experiences to our viewers and our broadcasting strategy highlights our aim to make premium sports content accessible to audiences everywhere.”

The upcoming month-long third edition of DP World ILT20 will begin on 11 January 2025, with the finals slated to take place on Sunday, 9 February 2025. The tournament, which has Bollywood producer and actor Jackky Bhagnani and Ridhima Pathak hosting the opening ceremony, is slated to open with epic performances from Bollywood superstars Shahid Kapoor, Pooja Hegde and Sonam Bajwa. The ceremony will begin at 6:00 PM (local time), however spectators will be allowed to enter the stadium from 4:00 PM (local time). Fans can also tune in through the Zee Network and its syndication partners’ broadcast around the world on linear and digital platforms.

Cricket fans can watch this action-packed tournament on ZEE’s most widely distributed and viewed 15 linear TV channels: &Pictures SD, &Pictures HD, Zee Cinema HD, Zee Anmol Cinema 2, Zee Action, Zee Biskope, Zee Zest SD, Zee Cinemalu HD, Zee Telugu HD, Zee Thirai, Zee Tamil HD, Zee Kannada HD, Zee Zest HD, &Flix SD and &Flix HD. It’s also free to view on one of India’s leading OTT platform – ZEE5.





The evening provides a rare opportunity of the very best of sports and Bollywood coming together with the very best of T20 cricket at the magnificent DIS, also known as The Ring of Fire. Adding to the excitement, fans can enjoy a fantastic offer of four tickets for just AED 40, exclusively in the general category.

About ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (ZEEL):

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. is a leading content company offering entertainment content to diverse audiences. With a presence in over 190 countries and a reach of more than 1.3 billion people around the globe, ZEEL is among the largest global Media & Entertainment Companies across genres, languages, and integrated content platforms.





