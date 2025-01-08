Montra Electric , Murugappa Group`s Flagship EV brand , set to redefine Mid to Last mile urban Cargo solutions

(MENAFN- Editorial) Bengaluru, 07 January, 2025: Montra Electric, the EV brand of 125 years legacy Murugappa Group is set to launch their e-SCV, and Electric 3W Super Cargo at the upcoming Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.

The launch of the e-SCV will signify the group's entry into the Electric Small Commercial vehicles space. Once launched, the vehicle is expected to bring about a significant change in India's mid-mile and last- mile mobility sectors, thanks to its distinctive design, strong performance, and durable build quality. The development of the e- SCV has been a result of extensive research and testing at the state-of-the-art Ponneri plant in Chennai. It has also taken into account market gaps and customer feedback to ensure that it becomes the preferred choice for customers.

The much-awaited Montra Electric 3W Super Cargo vehicle, build and fine-tuned with deep customer understanding is expected to have a Superior Performance Spec positioned to cater to the Fleet Businesses as well as Individual market load operators alike bringing in substantial cost benefits through operations and asset utilization. It is already known that Montra Electric’s 3W offering Super Auto has been well received by the market, with 8000+ Vehicles on road and 85 Showrooms up and running Pan India in debutant Year plus.

There is also much excitement built around category defining India’s first True Electric Heavy Truck Trailer RHINO expected to be on display from the Company. RHINO trucks have already clocked about 5 Mn+ km with multiple customers and is proving to be a game changer.

With the synergies drawn from INR 779 Bn Turnover strong Murugappa Group & it’s varied business interests, guided by its core values, Montra Electric is well invested to drive towards Sustainable future,



organizing itself under four businesses: Last Mile Mobility, Small Commercial, Heavy Commercial and Electric Tractors.



Montra Electric is dedicated to transform mobility of Goods and People in India by focusing on range of Clean Commercial Mobility platforms. With a core vision of revolutionizing urban mobility, Montra Electric aims to deliver innovative and sustainable transportation solutions that prioritize customer profitability while addressing the growing demand for cleaner, more efficient vehicles. The electric vehicle industry is witnessing an exciting transformation both globally and in India. In this dynamic landscape, Montra Electric has dedicated its efforts to crafting exceptional products.

Mark your calendars! The much-anticipated official launch of Electric Small Commercial Vehicles(eSCV) and Electric 3W Super Cargo is set to take place on January 17, 2025, at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo. Stay tuned for an unforgettable unveiling!





