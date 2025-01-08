ETA Head Advocates For Automated Audits, Expedited Tax Refunds To Safeguard Taxpayers' Rights

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Rasha Abdel Aal, Head of the Egyptian Tax Authority (ETA), has highlighted the importance of field visits and continuous guidance from the of Finance in overcoming operational challenges faced by both employees and taxpayers. She stressed that these visits play a crucial role in streamlining tax office operations, ensuring efficiency, and fostering smoother interactions.

During her inspection tour of the 10th of Ramadan Tax Offices on Sunday, Abdel Aal reaffirmed the ETA's commitment to automated audits as a key measure to protect taxpayers' rights and avoid arbitrary assessments. This automated approach is central to ensuring accurate tax assessments and fostering transparency, thereby mitigating potential disputes that could adversely affect taxpayers or hinder the authority's shift to a fully electronic system.

Abdel Aal also underscored the authority's ongoing efforts to enhance its services, making them more taxpayer-friendly while expanding the tax base. In particular, she highlighted improvements to the VAT refund process, which have significantly expedited the time required for processing. These improvements have led to a fivefold increase in the number of refunds processed, a fourfold rise in both the value and number of beneficiaries, and the completion of refunds in less time than the legally mandated period.

These changes, she explained, not only support taxpayer cash flow but also contribute to a stronger economy and sustainable development. Abdel Aal concluded by acknowledging the dedication of ETA employees, whose efforts are essential to achieving the authority's ambitious goals.



