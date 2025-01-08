Vehicle Restrictions Is Reinstated In The Central Area Of ​​San José

(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) As of January 6, 2025, vehicle restrictions is reestablished in the central area of ​​San José, a measure that seeks to ease traffic congestion and improve air quality in the metropolitan area. The restriction will apply especially to with license plates ending in 1 and 2, so drivers must plan their trips in advance to avoid penalties.

The vehicle restriction will be applicable during business days from Monday to Friday in the central area of ​​the capital, between 6:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. The measure will affect all vehicles with license plates ending in 1 and 2, which will not be able to circulate on the main streets of downtown San José during these hours.

The Traffic Police reminded that those drivers who do not respect the restriction may face fines of up to 25,000 colones. Therefore, drivers are advised to familiarize themselves with the regulations and avoid unnecessary fines. The authority also called for driving with caution on the roads, given that the return of this measure could generate an increase in traffic in the areas surrounding the downtown area.

This measure not only seeks to mitigate traffic congestion, but also to reduce environmental pollution. The restriction has been implemented as part of the efforts of the government and traffic authorities to improve air quality in San José, a city that faces significant challenges related to air pollution due to the high volume of vehicles in circulation.

It is expected that, in the future, the authorities will expand or modify the vehicle restrictions, depending on the results obtained. The return of this measure coincides with the peak mobility season, so its impact will be monitored during the first weeks of implementation.-

At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel @resonanceCR