Final Offer Receives Follow-On Investment From Second Century Ventures

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Second Century Ventures , the strategic arm of the National Association of REALTORS® and one of the most active global funds, today announced a follow-on investment in Final Offer , the leading that enables buyers, sellers, and their agents to conduct transparent and competitive real estate transactions. Final Offer was selected for Second Century Ventures' highly competitive REACH growth program in early 2024.

Final Offer is rapidly gaining traction by enhancing the real estate negotiation process, providing clarity and real-time information, including offer alerts, that benefits parties on both sides of the transaction. The platform empowers agents to deliver a modern, streamlined, and fair experience to their clients while increasing efficiency and trust throughout the real estate transaction process.

“We are excited to deepen our partnership with Final Offer as they continue to redefine how real estate negotiations are conducted,” said Tyler Thompson, Managing Partner at Second Century Ventures.“Their technology is well aligned with our mission to drive innovation and deliver transformative solutions to real estate professionals and their clients. On the heels of a significant year in joining the REACH portfolio, this follow-on investment underscores our continued confidence in Final Offer's growth trajectory and its potential to make a significant impact on the industry.”

“We are thrilled to have the continued support of Second Century Ventures as we scale our platform and expand our market reach,” said Judd Hoffman, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Final Offer.“Their expertise and commitment to fostering innovation within the industry makes them a great partner. With this additional investment, we look forward to accelerating the growth and adoption of Final Offer among the real estate brokerage and agent community.”

Since founding the company in January 2021, Final Offer has raised nearly $16M, including investment from Second Century Ventures and more than 100 real estate professionals that believe Final Offer will be the technology foundation for how real estate is negotiated now and in the future.

About Second Century Ventures

Second Century Ventures (SCV) is the most active global venture fund in real estate technology, backed by the National Association of REALTORS®. SCV helps scale transformative companies across the real estate, finance, insurance, and home services industries. Through its award-winning REACH scale-up program, SCV accelerates the growth of innovative companies that are shaping the future of real estate. For more information, visit scv.

About Final Offer

Final Offer is the sole consumer-centric platform, driven by agents, dedicated to managing and negotiating offers for residential real estate. The platform champions transparency throughout the buying and selling process and includes real-time offer alerts, promoting fairness and equity for all parties involved. For more information, visit finaloffer.

Final Offer Overview

