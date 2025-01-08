Ukraine Responds To Hungary's Manipulative Claims On Gas Prices In EU

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's of Foreign Affairs has addressed Hungary's manipulative statements regarding the suspension of the transit agreement with Russia, claiming that this decision allegedly negatively affected prices for consumers. The Ministry described these claims as part of a motivated information campaign intended for domestic consumption.

That is according to the MFA comment , Ukrinform reports.

“In its statement dated January 1, 2025, the European Commission clearly indicated that Ukraine's previously announced decision did not adversely affect the security of EU countries or consumer prices in the European market,” the Ministry noted.

The MFA stressed that the sole reason for the challenges in the European energy market has always been Russia, which has used energy as a weapon for decades blackmailing European governments and undermining energy security.

It was also pointed out that to diversify energy supply sources and enhance energy independence, all European countries have found ways to secure alternative energy supplies from the United States and the Middle East. Only two out of 27 EU countries failed to do so and are now attempting "to pass their problems with the blame on others." The Ministry added that by trying to maintain their dependence on Russia, they are also obstructing access to European energy markets from the U.S. and other partners.

The Ministry further noted:“If the Hungarian side prioritizes strengthening Russia over the EU and the United States, it should acknowledge this openly. Ukraine would be ready to fill any vacant space in the EU and NATO if Hungary chooses to vacate it in favor of membership in the CIS or CSTO. However, if Hungary genuinely wishes to contribute to ending the war, it should start by not undermining unity within the EU and instead work to strengthen the energy security and independence of its own country and citizens alongside the rest of Europe and the United States.”

Earlier, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó accused Ukraine of putting the European Union in an economic bind by halting the transit of Russian gas.