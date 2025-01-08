Iran's National Security Council Secretary Ali Akbar Ahmadian Arrives In Azerbaijan
Qabil Ashirov
Ali Akbar Ahmadian, Secretary of Iran's Supreme National
Security Council, has arrived in Azerbaijan,
Azernews reports.
At Baku airport, Ahmadian was greeted by Ramil Usubov, the
Secretary of the Azerbaijan National Security Council.
During his visit, the Iranian official is expected to hold a
series of high-level meetings.
After his visit to Baku, he is expected to meet with Armenian
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Armenia.
