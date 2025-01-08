عربي


Iran's National Security Council Secretary Ali Akbar Ahmadian Arrives In Azerbaijan

1/8/2025

Ali Akbar Ahmadian, Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, has arrived in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

At Baku airport, Ahmadian was greeted by Ramil Usubov, the Secretary of the Azerbaijan National Security Council.

During his visit, the Iranian official is expected to hold a series of high-level meetings.

After his visit to Baku, he is expected to meet with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Armenia.

AzerNews

